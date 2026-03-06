Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for St. John's-Seton Hall, VCU-Dayton, and More)

The winning week continues for the Daily Dunk after a 2-1 performance on Thursday. We lost Iona to start the night, but then cashed in on Iowa to cover against Michigan, and then the OVER soared over 155.5 between Cal Poly and UC Irvine.

Let's see if we can wrap up the work week with one more winning night. Let's dive into my top three bets for Friday night.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

VCU +1.5 (-102) vs. Dayton

Miami (Ohio) -5.5 (-110) vs. Ohio

St. John's vs. Seton Hall UNDER 136.5 (-115)

VCU vs. Dayton Prediction

I'm not convinced that Dayton is as good as the betting market is treating them. The Flyers are just 134th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 52.4%. That's well below the Rams, who come in at 64th in that metric at 54.2%.

It's also worth noting that VCU has a stylistic advantage in this game. The Rams are primarily a three-point shooting team, and now they get to face a Dayton defense that allows teams to shoot 36.1% from beyond the arc, which ranks 296th in college basketball.

I'll back the Rams to complete the regular season sweep of the Flyers.

Pick: VCU +1.5 (-102)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio Prediction

If Miami was going to lose its undefeated season, it was going to come in its most recent game against Toledo. The RedHawks have a lot of things going in their favor in this regular-season finale. Miami ranks fifth in effective field goal percentage and 83rd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Ohio ranks 184th in eFG% and 251st in defensive efficiency.

Things get worse for the Bobcats when you look at their perimeter defense. Ohio allows teams to shoot 37% from beyond the arc, which ranks 334th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. Now, they take on a Redhawks team that ranks in the top 80 in three-point shot rate. The last time these two teams met, Miami shot 50% from beyond the arc.

I see a similar outcome taking place tonight.

Pick: Miami (Ohio) -5.5 (-110)

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Prediction

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total and bet the UNDER. Both teams have struggled at times offensively this season, but continue to thrive defensively. St. John's and Seton Hall rank 207th and 313th in effective field goal percentage, but are both inside the top 20 in the country in defensive efficiency.

The last time these two teams met, just 125 points were scored. With the total 11.5 points higher than in the rematch, I feel comfortable betting on this once again being a defensive affair.

Pick: UNDER 136.5 (-115)

