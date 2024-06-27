First Look of Mizzou in EA College Football 25 Video Game Revealed: The Buzz, June 27, 2024
With less than a month until the game's official release date, EA Sports provided a first look at Mizzou football and Faurot Field in its College Football 25 video game. Two snapshots were included in the Sights and Sounds trailer posted Wednesday morning.
More information about the playing experience at Faurot Field in the blog posted by EASports. Inluding the fact that Missouri is one of 41 schools involved in a feature that EA worked on in collaboration with ESPN to sample crowd noise from a stadium's loudest and iconic moments to play in-game.
The crowds in the game were created to incorporate traditions and chants to replicate the electric atmospheres. Fans at Faurot will be seen matching the tiger stripe theme, waving around tiger tails and chanting "M-I-Z! Z-O-U!"
EA College Football 25 will officially release on Friday, July 19. It will be the first college football video game since 2013.
Did you notice?
- Dennis Gates took the mound Wednesday night to throw out the first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game.
- The SEC Network will be hosting a Missouri theme day on Saturday, July 6, replaying the gymnastics team's win over LSU from January of 2024 and football's win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
- Incoming freshmen for various Missouri sports visited Alpha Haart Elementary, a nearby elementar
Countdown to Missouri's football 2024 season opener:
64 days.
