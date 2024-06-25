Meet the Transfer: Georgia State Running Back Marcus Carroll
After finishing No. 10 in the nation in rushing yards in 2023, seven spots behind Cody Schrader, Marcus Carroll transferred from Georgia State to Missouri.
Ranked as the No. 21 running back available in the portal by 247Sports, Carroll is expected to be a lead rusher for the Missouri Tigers this year, along with Applachian State transfer Nate Noel.
Carroll will have some massive shoes to fill this fall but he's proven he can put up elite numbers, rushing for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. And if Schrader has taught the world anything, elite numbers are elite numbers, no matter the conference or level of competition they come against.
Here's what to know about one of Missouri's newest rusher.
High School
Carroll was a three-star prospect out of Hapeville Charter in Atlanta, Georgia, ranked as the No. 150 running back in the Class of 2020.
During his senior season, Carroll was named the Offensive Player of the Year in region 6-AA.
Carroll received 19 total offers out of high school, including ones from Maryland and South Florida.
Georgia State (2020-2023):
After stepping into a starting role in the last two years, Carroll finished his career with the third most rushing yards in school history with 2,136 yards.
Over the past two seasons, Carroll rushed for 1,972 yards and 19 touchdowns on 401 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. His 2023 season earned him recognition as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker award, given to the best running back in college football.
His best performance of the 2023 season came in week 9 against Georgia Southern, where he rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in seven games in 2023.
He officially entered the portal on Dec. 4, 2023.
Fit with the Tigers
Carroll will likely split carries with Noel, but the two bring unique skillsets to the field.
Caroll has a similar build to Schrader at 5'10" and 210 lbs, but is a much lighter runner. While Schrader is at his best running downhill and rampages through the defense like a boulder, Carroll is shifty, quick on his feet and dances through defenses.
With the additions of Carroll and Noel, the Tigers' running back room is full of experience. Both have recorded over 450 carries in their careers thus far. Due to Carroll's production, however, don't be surprised if he's the main runner early on.
During spring practices, Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper had a lofty comparison for the duo.
"Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll remind me of Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree in 2020," Luper said. "When Larry was 218 lbs and Tyler was 195-ish, they were a good compliment. Physically, they would remind you of those two.
Adjusting to the SEC will be a major test for Carroll but he brings an impressive resume to Columbia. Expect him to be a key piece of the Missouri offfense this season.
