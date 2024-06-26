2024 Missouri Football Opponent Preview, Game 11: Mississippi State
As the Tigers near the end of their schedule, they take a roadtrip to Starkville to take on a very new Mississippi State roster. They have a new quarterback, new receivers, a brand-new offensive line core and other new additions to the defense.
Most notably, the biggest new addition is head coach Jeff Lebby. They brought in Lebby from Oklahoma, who served as the Sooners' offensive coordinator.
The Bulldogs went 5-7 last year, with their best wins coming against Arizona and Arkansas. It won't be getting any easier for Mississippi State, with matchups against Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. Unless they are able to shock some people with their newly rebuilt roster, the Bulldogs might be at the bottom of the SEC. Here's a glance into the Bulldogs this coming year.
Offense
Mississippi State will have a new face at the quarterback position. The former Baylor Bear, Blake Shapen, will suit up in the starting spot for the Bulldogs next season. He threw for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Should he go down, Chris Parson would be the next man up.
The running back position also poses some questions, with Senior Jeffrey Pittman as the best returner. On 54 carries last season, he rushed for 268 yards and one touchdown. He will have to ramp up his production significantly to aid in the Bulldogs offensive attack. They have Senior Keyvone Lee to back up Pittman as well.
Their receiving core will be primarily made up of two transfers. The Bulldogs brought in former Louisville WR Kevin Coleman, a former 4-star recruit and Jackson State commit, who hauled in 362 yards and 2 interceptions. The other addition was Kelly Akharaiyi, the leading receiver for UTEP last season with 1,033 yards and 7 touchdowns. They will join returning receivers Creed Whittemore, Jaden Walley and Jordan Mosley. They lost two of their best receivers from last season in Justin Robinson, heading to West Virginia and Zavion Thomas to LSU.
Defense
The leading returning tackler for the Bulldogs and potential leader of the defense this year, safety Corey Elllington, posted 66 tackles and 2 sacks last year. The next leading tackler is linebacker J.P. Purvis, who posted 39 tackles last year.
Arguably the biggest addition in the transfer portal this season for the Bulldogs was former South Carolina Stone Blanton. Blanton, a former 4-star LB. He recorded 52 tackles and a sack last year for the Gamecocks.
Mississippi State also brought in Sulamain Kpaka and Kedrick Bingley-Jones as transfers on their defensive line. Kpaka recorded 10 tackles for the Purdue Boilermakers last season and Bingley-Jones with 2 tackles last year for North Carolina.
What's at Stake?
This is the second to last game of the Tigers season. one that should be one of the easier games on their SEC schedule. This should be a win for Missouri, regardless of circumstances. In order to maintain playoff hopes, this will be an important one to take care of to keep those hopes alive.
Game Details
Date: Nov. 23
Time: Afternoon window (2:30-3:30 p.m.)
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
Series History: Tied 2-2
Last Meeting: Dec. 19 2020: The Bulldogs got out to a quick start up 27-10 at the end of the second quarter. Will Rogers threw for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 51-32 win. This handed the Tigers their final loss of the season, dropping them to 5-5.
Team at a Glance
Head Coach: Jeff Lebby, first year as head coach for Mississippi State
Offensive Coordinator: N/A
Defensive Coordinator: Matt Barnes, former Memphis defensive coordinator
2023 Record: 5-7 (2-6)
Biggest Question: Where will Mississippi State find their offensive production this year?
Program History:
National Championships: 0
Conference Championships: 1 (1941)
Bowl Record: 15-11
Last Bowl Appearance: 2022 - ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois 19-10 win
