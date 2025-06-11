2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Kansas
A thrilling and long-awaited border rivalry is finally back at Faurot Field, with the Kansas Jayhawks coming to town on September 6. Led by head coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks will likely have a lofty test to win their third game of the season.
These two squads haven't played each other since November 26, 2011. The Tigers were still members of the Big 12 and the Jayhawks were in the middle of a challenging season. That game ended positively for Missouri, winning 24-10.
In fact, they'd won the two prior matchups before that one, winning four of their last five against Kansas. Missouri has a slight historical advantage in the matchup, but not enough to brag about.
It actually is enough to brag about, given how much this rivalry means to both teams. That makes the first meeting between the two schools even more exciting, especially that early into the season.
Here's a peek into the Kansas Jayhawks and what they bring to the table.
Offense
This offense wouldn't be what it could be without quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Jayhawks had the seventh-best offense in the Big 12 Conference last season and despite losing many skill players, including running back Devin Neal, Daniels could very easily carry them toward success.
Daniels has had an up-and-down career during his five-year stint with Kansas, but last year was the best by far. He recorded 2,454 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, paired with 12 interceptions. His 57% completion percentage was the second-worst of his career and his interceptions were bad as well, but Daniels still did plenty to boost the offense when he could.
Surrounding Daniels is a completely new core of receivers and running backs. To replace Neal, who is now a member of the New Orleans Saints, is Iowa transfer Leshon Williams. He played sparingly during the 2024-25 season, but has other years of experience before that. Behind him is Daniel Hishaw Jr., along with redshirt freshman Harry Stewart III.
The trio of running backs should make for plenty of depth and experience, with Williams at the helm. The wide receivers are completely new, however. The most exciting of the bunch is Emmanuel Henderson Jr. from Alabama. He was primarily a return man for the Crimson Tide in his time there, but could shine in an expanded role.
Bryson Canty from Columbia and Cam Pickett from Ball State are likely the next two up, along with Albany transfer Levi Wentz. Those three were all decently productive for their respective teams, amassing over 500 yards apiece in the 2024-25 season.
The offensive line is the most untouched group on the Kansas offense. Stability there will likely help Daniels and company, who may take some time to adjust to a brand-new core of players.
Defense
Simply put, most of what was good about Kansas's defense last season is now gone. Cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson are off in the NFL and its highest graded player from Pro Football Focus last season, who wasn't Dotson or Bryant, linebacker JB Brown, is also gone.
That leaves more work in the transfer portal from Leipold to rely on for his defensive unit.
The most impressive area where Leipold reloaded was in the linebacker room. He added Trey Lathan from West Virginia, Joseph Sipp Jr. from Bowling Green and Bangally Kamara from South Carolina. Those three alone were all productive at their prior stops, two of whom came from power conference schools, so there's no reason that can't translate.
Redshirt seniors Dean Miller, a defensive end, and D.J. Withers, a defensive tackle, headline the defensive front for the Jayhawks. Both are productive returning seniors who will likely be important voices on the defense. Also in the defensive interior are Tommy Dunn Jr. and Blake Herold. Herold is only a sophomore and is likely one of the few who could have a breakout season.
Kansas' secondary underwent significant changes as well, with only sophomore cornerback Jalen Todd and sophomore safety Taylor Davis slated as potential starters who played last season. Lyrik Rawls from Oklahoma State and Laquan Robinson from Auburn are joining the fold at the safety spot, with Alabama transfer Jahlil Hurley contending for a cornerback spot.
There are plenty of exciting pieces on this defense and it should be exciting to see how defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald puts them together. It might not be easy, however, especially against Missouri and other Big 12 offenses.
Schedule
By the time Kansas comes to town, Missouri will only have one game under its belt. The Jayhawks will have two, one of which is an intriguing battle with Fresno State. That could certainly make a difference, and potentially give an advantage to the visiting Jayhawks.
This isn't the most challenging game the Tigers will play all season, but it does present an interesting test early in the year. These are two squads that are generally unfamiliar with each other, thanks to the lack of games played between the two over the last 10 years. Both will want the win badly and a Missouri loss could, in some ways, derail its season.
Outlook
This is a big game for the Tigers for a variety of reasons. For starters, it's only the second of the season. Missouri is better on paper and will likely be favored in the game, especially at home. Losing this would mean an upset and a rough start to the 2025 season.
The obvious reason for this game's magnitude is the rivalry aspect. These squads haven't faced off since the 2011 season in Kansas City, which resulted in a Missouri win. The Tigers have yet to play the Jayhawks as members of the SEC, putting their pride in the conference on the line as well.
This battle has been long-awaited for both fan bases and should make for an extremely loud Faurot Field. It needs to be a win, but the extent and pride of the border-state rivalry are also on the line.
The Game
Date: Saturday, September 6
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: 57-54
The Team
Coach: Lance Leipold, fifth season, 168-67 record
Offensive coordinator: Jim Zebrowski
Defensive coordinator: D.K. McDonald
2024 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big 12)
2024 FBS rankings: 37th Scoring offense, 92nd Scoring defense
The School
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Founded: 1865
Enrollment: 30,770
Nickname: Jayhawks
Colors: Crimson and Blue
Mascot: Big Jay and Little Jay
The Program
Last Big 12 Championships: Have yet to win
Last Big 8 Championship: 1968
Big 8 Championships: 5 (1908, 1930, 1946, 1947, 1968)
The Schedule
August 23: vs Fresno State
August 29: vs Wagner
Sept. 6: at Missouri
Sept. 20: vs West Virginia
Sept. 27: vs Cincinnati
Oct. 4: at UCF
Oct. 11: at Texas Tech
Oct. 25: vs Kansas State
Nov. 1: vs Oklahoma State
Nov. 8: at Arizona
Nov. 22: at Iowa State
Nov. 28: vs Utah