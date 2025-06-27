2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: Texas A&M
Missouri football only lost to three teams in 2024, and one of the opponents that got the better of the Tigers was Texas A&M.
Missouri struggled in an ugly 41-10 loss on the road, and the team will surely want revenge when the Aggies come to town this season. Getting revenge may be easier said than done, as Texas A&M is a talented team.
Here's what to know about Missouri's ninth matchup of the 2025-26 season, the Texas A&M Aggies.
Offense
When the Tigers and Aggies last faced off, Connor Weigman was the starter. This season, Missouri will see Marcel Reed, who started in eight games last season.
Reed provided a spark to the team, completing 61.3% of his passes for 1,864 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
READ: Ranking the 3 Best Offenses Mizzou Will Face in 2025
Another player Missouri must prepare for is senior running back Le'Veon Moss, who earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Moss had his way with the Tigers in 2024, scoring three touchdowns and recording 138 yards. Moss is returning for 2025 and should have a large role in Texas A&M's offense.
As a whole, Texas A&M's running back room is staying intact. Not only is Moss returning, but so is senior Amari Daniels. Daniels rushed for 661 yards, which ranked second on the Aggies last season.
The wide receiver room is full of potential, with former five-star prospect Terry Bussey entering his sophomore season. The Aggies also added junior KC Concepcion, rated as the fifth-best receiver available in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Texas A&M offense also features an offensive line returning all five staters, including the elite Ar’Maj Reed-Adams at right guard.
Defense
Eli Drinkwitz has coached as a head coach or offensive coordinator against a Mike Elko-coached defense in five different matchups across the last nine years. In all but one of those matchups, Drinkwitz's offenses have been held to two scores or less.
"Coach Elko always does a tremendous job on defense," Drinkwitz said before facing Texas A&M in 2024. "They're multiple and they're attack, very multiple in their coverage scheme. Third downs have always been a problem. I've gone against him (Elko) several times in my past, like I told Kirby [Moore], it's his opportunity to try to dial it up, because I haven't been too successful against it."
READ: Ranking the 3 Best Defenses Mizzou will Face in 2025
A lot of this unit will be a constant from last year, with key starters such as First-Team All-SEC defensive back Will Lee III and edge rusher Cashius Howell returning, along with six other starters. Three of the other starters from last year — Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner — were all selected in the top-70 selections of the NFL draft.
Schedule
Week 11 will be important for the Tigers, as it represents a chance to earn a statement win. Bouncing back from last year's result and getting revenge would be a good way for Missouri to start to wrap up the season. With the game being in Columbia, there is bound to be a fired-up crowd that the Tigers can play off of.
For both Missouri and Texas A&M, Week 11 comes after a bye week.
Outlook
On paper, this game is one of Missouri's toughest games on the season. Winning this difficult SEC battle would be one of the highlights on the season for Missouri's resume.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
Time: Flex (2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.-7 p.m. CT)
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: Missouri trails 7-11
The Team
Coach: Mike Elko, 2nd year, 8-5 record
Offensive coordinator: Collin Klein
Defensive coordinator: Jay Bateman
2024 record: 8-5 (5-3 Southeastern Conference)
2024 rankings: Tied 35th Scoring offense, Tied 28th Scoring defense
Top Newcomer: WR KC Concepcion from NC State
Returning Starters: 15 (seven on offense, eight on defense)
The School
Location: College Station, Texas
Founded: 1876
Enrollment: 79,105
Nickname: Aggies
Colors: maroon and white
Mascot: Reveille (dog)
The Program
Last win in series: Oct. 5, 2024
Last time won SEC: Never
National championships: three (1919, 1927, 1939).
Conference championships: 18; 17 in the Southwestern, one in Big 12.
Bowl record: 20-22
Last season missed bowl: 2022
Heisman winners: two (John David Crow 1957 and Johnny Manziel 2012).
2025 NFL Draft
- DE Shemar Stewart: Cincinnati Bengals, first round, 17th overall
- DE Nic Scourton: Carolina Panthers, second round, 51st overall
- DL Shemar Turner: , second round, 194th overall
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
2025: No. 10
2024: No. 16
2023: No. 10
2022: No. 1
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. UTSA
Sept. 6: vs. Utah State
Sept. 13: at Notre Dame
Sept. 27: vs. Auburn
Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 11: vs. Florida
Oct. 18: at Arkansas
Oct. 25: at LSU
Nov. 8: at Missouri
Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 22: vs. Samford
Nov. 28: at Texas