Ranking the 3 Best Defenses Mizzou will Face in 2025
The Southeastern Conference is full of some of the best offensive and defensive units in the country, a few of which are on the schedule for the Missouri Tigers in 2025.
There normally isn't ever an easy matchup when the Missouri offense takes the field in the SEC, given the nature of the conference. It manages to pull in the best talent on both sides of the ball year after year and based on who Missouri has on its 2025-26 schedule, that appears to be the case again.
Here's a look at three of the best overall defensive units the Missouri Tigers are slated to face this coming season.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack might not only have the best defense in the conference, but one of the best in the nation. That side of the ball for them is full of returning talent and rising sophomores, a perfect mix that should make for an elite group.
At the head of the group is linebacker Deontae Lawson, a future NFL linebacker, paired up with Justin Jefferson and Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green in the linebacker room. There's plenty of experience there for there to be minimal mistakes and room for error, making what could be the potentially best position group on the team.
The pass rushing group is also going to get the job done. Headlined by LT Overton, another future NFL-bound defensive end, along with Tim Keenan III and James Smith at defensive tackle. Qua Russaw, Jah-Marien Latham and Florida transfer Kelby Collins on the outside all should contribute as well.
Alabama's secondary is also excellent, with cornerback Domani Jackson returning as one of the best in the country at the position. True sophomore Zabien Brown will also be one of the best in the conference and is expected to take a large two-year jump. That duo alone will boost the Crimson Tide secondary, joined by Keon Sabb, DaShawn Jones, Bray Hubbard and Red Morgan at safety.
2. Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies weren't the best in the conference next season by any means, but the returning talent should make for one of the best defensive units in the conference. They also brought in six transfers on defense, all of whom should make an immediate impact.
On the defensive line, Iowa State defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, Florida defensive end and Georgia defensive end Sam M'Pemba should find ways to break into that rotation. With Cashius Howell and Searcy on the outside, along with Onyedim and Albert Regis on the interior, that will be a big and scary defensive front.
Taurean York and Scooby Williams should create plenty of problems in the middle of the field, as well. York recorded 82 tackles last season as a true sophomore, with Williams recording 43. There's no reason both of those numbers won't increase, given that there isn't a ton of new talent at the spot.
The secondary, like most SEC schools, is also scary. Dezz Ricks is a former five-star recruit who's finally coming into his own, joined by Will Lee, a former Kansas State standout. One of the six previously mentioned transfers is sophomore Jordan Shaw from Washington, who also plays cornerback. He recorded 37 tackles and six pass deflections as a freshman and there's no reason he won't improve in year two.
3. South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina is another example of a defense full of returning talent, but they might have the most talented newcomers, as well. Without a doubt, the star of the bunch is sophomore defensive end Dylan Stewart. He recorded 23 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a freshman and is already on NFL radars, all for good reason.
Another guy with NFL hopes is cornerback Jalon Kilgore, a guy that's been a contributer since his freshman season. He is one of the best returners in the SEC and as a senior, he will look to prove why that's the case.
Lining up with Stewart will be Bryan Thomas Jr. and journeyman Demon Clowney, the cousin of former Gamecock and NFL No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. Junior Desmond Umeozulu could also contribute to that group.
Middle linebacker Fred Johnson likely looks to break out as a sophomore after recording only six tackles as a freshman. Former Alabama linebacker Justin Okoronkwo, also a sophomore, looks like he will line up alongside Johnson.
The secondary might be a weakness for South Carolina, but NC State transfer Brandon Cisse certainly won't be. He recorded a 71.9 coverage grade last year, along with 28 tackles. He and Kilgore will also make for an exciting secondary duo, assuming the depth behind and around them is helpful.
