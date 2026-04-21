Analyzing Toriano Pride Jr.'s 2026 NFL Draft Projection, Pro Potential

Former Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. is looking to turn pro at the 2026 NFL Draft after a successful, four-season college career.



Should Pride hear his name called in Pittsburgh, he'd be the fourth cornerback to be drafted out of Missouri since Eli Drinkwitz took over in 2019, following the footsteps of Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine and Akayleb Evans.

Pride spent the first two seasons of his career at Clemson before transferring to Missouri for the final two in 2024 and 2025. The promising prospect then turned heads with an elite NFL Draft Combine performance in March, and will now see how his résumé stacks up against his peers making the leap from college to the pros.

Here's an evaluation of Pride's 2026 NFL draft projection and profile.

Measurements

Height: 5'10.38

Weight: 185

Hand: 9 1/4

Arm: 31

Wingspan: 75.88

Combine Times

40-yard dash: 4.32 seconds (best at combine)

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 10-8 feet

Bench Press (225): 13 reps

College Career

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) scores against the Mississippi State Bulldogs after intercepting a pass during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pride enters the draft as one of the more experience corners, having played 450 or more snaps in three of his four seasons, and more than 650 in each of his final two at Missouri.

He emerged as a full-time starter in the 2024 season at Missouri, acting as a top boundary corner for the Tigers. He allowed 23 receptions for 390 yards and two touchdowns on 43 targets in 2024, allowing a catch of 20 yards or longer in five games, per Pro Football Focus. On the contrary, he tallied two interceptions and four pass breakups.

His hot-and-cold play led to concerns entering his 2025 senior campaign, which were somewhat validated through the first part of the season. However, the speedy ballhawk finished his college career on a high note, allowing four receptions for 22 total yards on 15 targets, recording a pick-six in the Tigers' final home game against Mississippi State.

Pride finished his career with 82 total tackles, 16 passes defended, five interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He allowed 80 receptions for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns on 143 targets while playing 1,621 career snaps.

Missouri wideout Kevin Coleman Jr., who also entered his name in the 2026 NFL Draft, cited Pride as his best competition the past season. The pair frequently matched up against each other in practice.

"Toriano from this last year was probably the best defender I went against," Coleman said at Missouri's pro day. "He prepared me for the games. A guy like that, quick feet, a fast guy, you know, you don't really go against guys, like the most guys, just be hitters. He's a guy that could do everything. He can hit, he could cover. You got everything."

Statistically, Pride improved throughout each season of his career. He logged a career-best defense grade (74.4), tackling grade (81.5) and coverage grade (73.8) in his 2025 campaign. He also logged a career-high 23 tackles and career-high nine stops in his senior season, showing signifigant improvement in a previously-worrisome area for a cornerback of his stature.

NFL Projection

Pride's standout trait at the pro level is his speed. He recorded a combine-best 4.32 second 40-yard dash, turning the heads of coaches, scouts and executives around the NFL. Here's where recent fastest 40-yard dash cornerbacks were selected.

Year Player (time) Height / Weight Selection 2026 Toriano Pride Jr. (4.32) 5'10.38 / 185 ??? 2025 Maxwell Hairston (4.28) 5'11 1/4 / 183 BUF, Round 1, Pick 30 2024 Nate Wiggins (4.28) 6'1 3/8 / 173 BAL, Round 1, Pick 30 2023 DJ Turner (4.26) 5'11 1/4 / 178 CIN, Round 2, Pick 60 2022 Kalon Barnes (4.23) 5'11 1/2 / 183 CAR, Round 7, Pick 242 2021 Erik Stokes (4.31) 6'0 5/8 / 194 GB, Round 1, Pick 29

It'd be shocking for Pride to make the leap into the first or second round, despite many of his peers being selected there. He's the smallest of the bunch and lacks size desired to play significant snaps at the pro level. However, only two cornerbacks to lead the position group in 40-yard dash times in the last 10 years have gone undrafted; Javelin Guidry and Jonathan Jones. Guidry flamed out after a couple seasons, but Jones is going entering his 11th season.

Should Pride carve himself an NFL career, he'll likely need to make the shift to the slot — 5-foot-10 is certainly on the shorter side for a boundary cornerback at the pro level. He played just above 10% of his snaps at Missouri in the slot, so his transition at the NFL level, although likely needed, might not be the smoothest.

Mock Draft Projections

Pride is currently ranked the No. 255 prospect and projected to go in the seventh round of the draft, per NFL Mock Draft Database. There will be 257 players selected. Bleacher Report's Daniel Harms has Pride ranked as the No. 27 corner and No. 209 prospect in the class, gave him a fifth-round grade and compared him to former 11-season NFL veteran Orlando Scandrick.

Signs point toward Pride potentially hearing his name called on Day 3.

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