2026 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 12: Oklahoma

The last time Missouri and Oklahoma matched up, it was ugly on both sides. Starting quarterback Beau Pribula made his first return in nearly a month and was completely out of sorts, while the Sooners were hampered with injuries.

Oklahoma came out on top, 17-6, completely stifling the Tigers on offense, holding Pribula to two interceptions and no touchdowns and star running back Ahmad Hardy to just 57 yards on 17 carries. The Sooner's offense was relatively quiet as well — Mateer was 14-for-30 and no Sooner tailback rushed for more than 45 yards.

This year, the Tigers are completely restructured while Oklahoma is returning a majority of its talent, and as of now, the Sooners are geared up to be healthy. Without having played a single game, it is hard to know what importance this game will hold as the regular-season closer, but its very likely that at least one of these teams will be vying for a playoff spot or a highly regarded bowl game.

Pending season outlook, this matchup at Memorial Stadium could rekindle a rivalry dominated by Oklahoma that goes back over a century. The Sooners are one of three SEC teams the Tigers are set to play every year until at least 2029 and are certainly the squad Missouri has had the most trouble with all time, posting a 25-68-5 all-time record.

Here is a look at what the Oklahoma Sooners will bring to Columbia in Week 13.

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Offense

Ben Arbuckle's offense is set to be more explosive than last year after a majority of the offense returned. In Arbuckle's first season as offensive coordinator, Oklahoma withstood many ups and downs — primarily John Mateer's broken throwing hand — and made the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma's season ended in a 34-24 loss to Alabama that saw the Sooners battling through injuries. Although Mateer was practically back in full form, Sooners running backs Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson were battling injuries, which led to a sub-par rushing attack in Oklahoma's final game of the season.

This year, the Sooners are bringing back Mateer, both core running backs, star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III and a core group of offensive linemen that could stand out as one of the best in the entire country.

On top of a strong group of returners, Oklahoma dipped into the transfer portal and pulled out four huge additions at wide receiver and tight end.

At receiver the Sooners signed rising redshirt sophomore Parker Livingstone from Texas and rising senior Trell Harris from Virginia. Livingstone notched 29 receptions, 516 yards and 6 touchdowns during his freshman season as a Longhorn, while Harris led Virginia's receiving crew with 847 yards and added five scores.

After losing Jaren Kanak to the NFL draft, the Sooners were very intentional in filling that void at tight end with the acquisitions of Hayden Hansen from Florida and Rocky Beers from Colorado State. Hansen started in 34 games with Florida over his three-year career as a Gator and brings size at 6-foot-8, 269 pounds and Beers ranked third in the nation with seven touchdowns last year.

From returning receiver Sategna, who logged 965 yards and eight scores in 2025, early Heisman-canidate Mateer, and Tory Blaylook, who ran for 480 yards as a freshman battling a persisting injury, this Oklahoma Sooners offense is star-studded at every position.

Defense

Led by a collective effort of three co-defensive coordinators, along with head coach Brent Venables calling the defensive plays, Oklahoma has many minds collaborating on the defensive end. The more time this group can have with players that stay throughout multiple years, the more lethal the unit becomes.

The Sooners lost edge Kendal Daniels and linebacker Sammy Omosigho to the NFL draft, but retained their two biggest impact players at linebacker in Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke. Lewis and Heinecke combined for 150 tackles and seven sacks last year to lead the linebacker unit and will both be back for their fifth season as Sooners.

The Sooners' only major loss in the secondary was safety Robert Spears-Jennings, who led the secondary with 59 tackles. Regardless, Oklahoma will return a slew of talent — five defensive backs to play significant snaps in 2025 will return for next season.

Leading at cornerback will be Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory. Guillory had 41 tackles and a team-leading seven passes defended last year, while Bowen snagged two interceptions.

Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski will return at safety, with Bowen headlining the two after recording 46 tackles, tying Guillory with seven passes defended and logging two picks. Boganowski added 31 tackles and 20 solo tackles. Reggie Powers III will be a hybrid after notching 31 tackles as well.

The area Oklahoma lost the most depth was at defensive line, but with all of the returning starters at other positions, the Sooners are poised to have a strong group on defense regardless. The Sooners biggest losses were R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton, who combined for 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. However, the two leading tacklers on the defensive line, David Stone and Taylor Wein, will return. Wein more notably led the team with seven sacks for a total loss of 50 yards.

The loss of a few defensive lineman could be crucial against Missouri's strong running back core.

Schedule

The impact this season finale will have on both these teams is impossible to predict before the season starts, or even weeks before the matchup, but it is likely the game will have strong significance for both teams.

Oklahoma has a more relaxed conference road schedule besides its road opener against Georgia, as they visit Mississippi State, Florida and Missouri. It is likely that Missouri will be the second-hardest opponent Oklahoma meets on the road and may be the last test for an Oklahoma team that may be fighting to get into the CFP.

For the Tigers, they have a rather exciting home schedule hosting Florida, Texas A&M, Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma. Missouri will need to pull off some big wins against either Texas team or on the road against Ole Miss and Georgia for the Oklahoma game to have major significance. If the Tigers can win at least two of those, this may be the most important home game on the schedule.

Outlook

Missouri will be lacking returning talent in this contest, but luckily for the Tigers, it will be the final game of the season when their players should have meshed together as a team. Winning the contest will certainly be a tough task for Missouri, but with it being the final home game and season finale, the crowd could be electric at Faurot Field.

When these teams last met, Missouri met their fate on the road in a low-scoring affair and this year for the Tigers to pull off a victory, they will need to rack up points in what could be a slug fest. To temper an explosive Oklahoma offense, Missouri will need to take advantage of its strong running game and control the tempo.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Faurot Field,

Series history: Oklahoma leads 68-25-5

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