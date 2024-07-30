Competitive Battles, Communication Highlight Early Focus on Missouri Offensive Line
Last year, running back Cody Schrader's rushing numbers and Brady Cook and companies electric passing attack on the Missouri Tigers offense were what stood out on the stat sheet. Behind their success, however, where the five starters in the trenches for the Tigers. Three of those starters on the offensive line have returned for another season, including center Connor Tollison, right guard Cam'Ron Johnson and right tackle Armand Membou.
There appears to be clear starters for the other two positions, left tackle and guard. According to offensive line coach Brandon Jones, the left tackle spot has a two main competitors, both being newcomers.
"We’ve got an open competition really at left tackle, with Marcus [Bryant] and Jayven Richardson," Jones said.
Though simple, it's cut and clear who will content for the starting tackle spot. Bryant is a senior transfer from SMU with years of experience at left tackle. Richardson is a little less experienced, coming in as a prized JUCO prospect from Hutchinson Community College. Bryant stands at 6-foot-8, 318-pounds and Richardson at 6-foot-6, 303-pounds. Both are great athletes and both are making a claim at the spot.
Another key for the Tigers offensive line during this fall camp is building depth behind the starters. Jones knows what he has and hopes to find players to push the starters, whoever they end up being, to their best.
"I do think ultimately we’re just trying to provide as much competitive depth as we possibly can, obviously having Connor [Tollison), Cam [Johnson] and Armand [Membou] returning and then having people behind them that can push them," Jones said.
The other early question mark on the Tigers line remains at left guard. It may not be as much of a question though, as Oklahoma transfer Cayden Green has looked the part early on. Green started five games at guard for the Sooners and presumably, he will be able to step in and perform right away.
Once the core group of lineman, starters and depth pieces, come together, the most important concept will be unity and communication. The communication of all the starters on the line helps in picking up assignments and eventually, protecting the quarterback and running back. Junior center Connor Tollison, now a veteran in this unit, understands how important that communication is.
"I'd say communication is huge for us up front, just with having so many different assignments. Being able to communicate with one another is very a important thing. I feel like we all do a great job and nobody is afraid to necessarily hurt anybody's feelings or tell them how we feel. We’re all holding each other accountable," Tollison said.
Building that communication and unity as a group will prove to be important. According to Tollison, that simply comes with time in practice and time together off the field, outside of practices and games.
"I would say a lot of it comes down to time spent off the field. We're gonna spend a lot of time together in the building, but how much time you spend off the field, eating with the guys and hanging out with guys and being around each other, I feel like is really the best way to create a true bond," Tollison said.
Besides the decision between Bryant and Richardson at left tackle, a starting offensive line unit seems to be taking form. As fall camp progresses, more will come to light as far as back-ups and depth. At this rate, the Tigers look to have a strong offensive line core for yet another season.
