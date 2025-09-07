Everything Kansas' Lance Leipold Said After Loss to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers took on the Kansas Jayhawks in an entertaining battle. The tense rivalry between the two teams was evident, as Faurot Field was sold out and as energetic as ever.
The game featured many swings, as the Jayhawks owned the first quarter. They soared out to a quick 21-6 lead, but the Tigers marched back to tie things up at the half. Missouri took command in the second half, earning a hard-fought 42-31 win.
Here's everything Kansas head coach Lance Leipold had to say after the loss.
On how the defense dealt with being on the field for so long:
"Generally, we're on the field way too long defensively- today for multiple reasons. One, we didn't sustain drives enough offensively, and we didn't get off the field defensively at times. I thought we played hard. I thought we played hard today. Came forward with our effort, our execution in
some ways, assignment, gap wise, they exposed us in some ways. Again, we didn't tackle as clean, especially in the first half, as I thought that we needed to to win a game like this today. But again, I don't fault the effort of our guys and what potential this team has moving down the road."
On the biggest thing he learned about the team:
"We have work to do. That's the biggest thing is that we played good teams like this, and they have a fine football team with a lot of weapons, just like we talked about all week, and you saw them all get utilized today, whether it be the tight end, the backs, the receiver. The quarterback makes plays with his legs. So everything we thought they were, you could see. An excellent front seven that was physical. We struggled to get a running game going today. And that was all the things that I think you remember we talked about Monday in the press conference, and it played out. Obviously, it was a concern. And at the same time, we were able to get the lead and do some things and have that. I told our guys, 'I'm proud of our effort,' but they have to understand that we have to show up on Monday and get ready to get back to work. We've got some work to do to get ready for Big 12 play."
On whether or not the team should have gone for it instead of punting late:
"At that time, I know I wanted to be asked. We kind of thought if we would have gotten one first down, then we'd probably be more in the area to go for it, but it was like, in the high was it three minutes or just under two? It was going to be a three-and-out. Between that, the two-minute timeout and our three, was that, if we can get a stop, which, again, you're saying, 'well, shoot, they've run 80-some plays and you haven't stopped them yet,' which is probably fair criticism, but at the same time, with that much time in the game, we thought if we could get a stop that we'd have a chance then to go win the football game."
On determining the aggression level throughout the game:
"We just felt momentum-wise, it was still at a point where we were going to try to run it. We didn't do a good enough job coaching Daniel Hishaw about making sure we stay in bounds. I thought he was in bounds. It sure looked like he was, but we were going to run the ball, run the clock out. So that was a fair question about what we're thinking. But a little bit about momentum: we hadn't really been doing much, and again, to give them that opportunity by burning timeouts and giving them the ball back with much time left was not where we wanted to be at that time."
On what it was like to witness the rivalry:
"Coach Drinkwitz and I talked about the game. One of the things that we talked about was there's a lot around it, but at the same time, it's about the two teams playing and that we both wanted a good, clean football game that was going to be highly competitive, and we keep our young men healthy, and I think we got it. I thought it was intense. It was intense. Obviously, there's a lot of enthusiasm and emotions on both sides. I thought it was a great atmosphere here and (I'm) disappointed where it ended up on our side."
On the difficulties of getting the run game going:
"We struggled up front, matching up there. And in some of that, we found a little bit more rhythm throwing the ball. So then I don't want to say we totally abandoned it, but there were some things. With the drive that we did score on, I think it was almost all passes, if I'm right. So again, there, there are things that we can do, obviously, like I said, the things we gotta work on, we gotta be able to go against fronts like that and be able to be successful."
On the response of going up 21-6:
"You get that where you don't get off to the start you want, and they do. But I really thought in a unique way, which happens sometimes, a blocked extra point can help kind of boost your confidence and kind of get you going a little bit. I think that kind of sparked us after a disappointing opening drive for them. And then again, Austin (Alexander) picks up the fumble, we get that plus DeShawn's (Hanika) touchdown.
I didn't sense panic from our guys. I didn't sense panic even when (Missouri) took the lead there, when we had another shot. All those things are, I think, impressive, our group and leadership. I think our guys have confidence. But again, they know that we have to get better in some areas in order to be the team we want to be."
On Bangally Kamara playing:
"Like I told you, on Monday, he was listed as out. He met with the doctors later that day, and they talked about some things that could happen. And he was out. He did not do anything on Tuesday. He practiced some on Wednesday. He wanted to play from the start, and I really admire that. A lot of times in today's era, guys (say) 'I'll sit out this, this non-conference game. We're open next week. I get a couple weeks rest, and then I'll be more closer to 100%,' and he was like, 'Coach, I'm playing.' And he did some on Wednesday. We told him that he needed to do something to show that he could go out there. He practiced some on Wednesday, did a little bit more on Thursday. And we made the decision that obviously Jon Jon (Kamara) would still start, but then we can see how he felt after warm-ups. That's the story."
On the importance of being resilient after losing:
"It's going to be because much like our conference, the closeness of games are going to be there week in and week out. (I;m) disappointed that we gave up the long one to end the game and things like that, but for us to keep battling and seeing that and seeing this group, even though disappointed, there wasn't frustration at one another (about) what was happening around them, other than just frustration with the outcome of what transpired. So that gives me great hope about this group. I really like this team. I've told them that for a long time and I'm confident just looking in their eyes afterwards that they're going to come to work on Monday, ready to get after it and get coached and find a way to take another step."
On how the team stacked up to Missouri physically:
"I think you know the answer. It's why you asked the question. We can get into a lot of different factors in that... but I think you know where it's at. We've got a little work through there. There are multiple reasons, and we'll address those as we go."
On the approach to the bye week:
"Our bye week right now is still going to be like a lot of our other ones where we just watch the film and do some lifting. We'll lift Monday, we'll practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Then, they'll lift and run on Friday and off on Saturday. We'll practice as we continue to prepare for West Virginia. Coaches will be out recruiting some. There's no off weeks in this thing, so we know that. And again, we'll have to keep working at it. And again, as I told them, there's not punishment practices. That's a thing of the past. You got to get back to what you got to work on, you probably got to find ways to correct what we're doing, whether it be fundamentally or assignment, or whatever the case may be, across the board. And tomorrow morning, we meet with the staff. We'll talk about what those particulars are, and we'll keep working at them. And like you said, this early in the season, we have a lot of football to play, a lot of football to play, and I'm confident this group will continue to work hard and be a good football team."