Everything to Know About the Music City Bowl Between Mizzou, Iowa
NASHVILLE — Nissan Stadium is the stage for the only College Football game played on Monday, hosting the Music City Bowl between the No. 19-ranked Missouri Tigers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
It's the second matchup of the teams in the last century. The last time Missouri won against Iowa, William Taft was the President of the United States, and it was the first season with the Intercollegiate Athletics Association rebranded to the NCAA — the year was 1910 and the Tigers won a 5-0 matchup.
It's the first appearance for Missouri in the Music City Bowl and the second for Iowa, who had won 21-0 over Kentucky in 2022.
Missouri will hope to earn its second bowl game win in the Eli Drinkwitz era. It would put Drinkwitz's win average at .500 in bowl games in his time at Missouri.
Below are full details for the game, including streaming information, opt outs and injuries.
How to Watch: Music City Bowl
Who: Missouri Tigers (9-3, 5-3 SEC) vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big 10)
When: Monday, December 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville
TV: ESPN (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, and Alyssa Lang)
SirusXM: 372 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 7-6
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers capped the regular season off in a fitting way, securing a victory over Arkansas in a game that went down to the wire. Quarterback Brady Cook ran for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining to give Missouri a 26-21 lead. Cook connected with wide receiver Luther Burden III on the two-point conversion, the last completion between the duo as Missouri Tigers.
Last Time Out, Iowa: After entering the fourth quarter trailing 10-3 to Nebraska, a touchdown from running back Kaleb Johnson and a 53-yard field goal from Drew Stevens as time expired gave the Hawkeyes a 13-10 victory. Iowa's offense gained just 164 yards in the win.
Opt Outs
Missouri:
WR Luther Burden III - Declared for the NFL draft
RT Armand Membou - Declared for the NFL draft
LB Chuck Hicks
Iowa:
RB Kaleb Johnson
CB Jermari Harris
Missouri Injuries:
TE Brett Norfleet - Surgery recovery
WR Mookie Cooper - Surgery recovery
C Connor Tollison - Knee injury
OL Logan Reichert - Injury
DE Darris Smith - Injury
LB Khalil Jacobs - Injury
DE Joe Moore III - Injury
Missouri Players to Enter Transfer Portal
Mekhi Miller, WR
Phillip Roche, S
Orion Phillips, P, transferred to Utah
Will Safris, P
Williams Nwaneri DE, transferred to Nebraska
Jaylen Brown, DL/LB, transferred to South Carolina
Brayshawn Littlejohn, LB
Aidan Glover, QB
Kewan Lacy, RB, transferred to Ole Miss
Courtney Crutchfield, WR, transferred to Arkansas