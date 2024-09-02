Final Notes and Numbers from Missouri's Week 1 Win
After some time to digest the Missouri Tigers week 1 win over Murray State, it feels appropriate to borrow from former Arizona Cardinals head coach Dennis Green — the Tigers are who we thought they were. Murray State left them off the hook.
For any possible doubts or questions surrounding Missouri heading into the season, the No. 11 team in the nation provided some solid answers Thursday. But the questions weren't about how Missouri's new look defense and running back room would look like against Murray State. However, the Tigers did provide reason to be optimistic heading into week 2.
Before turning the page to Missouri's week 2 matchup against Buffalo, here's some final notes and stats from the Tigers' 51-0 win over Murray State.
Notes
• Armand Membou does a lot of the work on Nate Noel's touchdown but receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Joshua Manning really got their hands dirty in blocking in this wide zone concept. Really interesting fomation in 12 personnel here that puts a lot of trust on Noel's vision.
• The Murray State right tackle had zero chance blocking Zion Young on the pressure that caused Toriano Pride Jr.'s pick-six. He just throws him off with first contact. Young's hand placement right under the tackle's shoulder pads seemingly gives him plenty of leverage.
• There was quite a bit of rotation happening at defensive tackle. Chris McCllelan, Maruis Gracial and Sam Williams, Sterling Webb all getting a look alongside Kristian Williams in the first few drives.
• Guard Cam'Ron Johnson still has some bad habits with penalties. He was called for a false start Thursday after racking up 11 penalties last year, tied for the ninth most in the nation.
• Khalil Jacobs might be the closest thing Missouri could have found for a Ty'Ron Hopper replacement. The way Jacobs sifts through all of the offense's moving bodies is reminescient of Hopper. Was sent on three blitzes.
• Sticking with transfer inside linebackers, Corey Flagg Jr. seems to have that 'see ball, get ball' mentality. He reads this toss all the way.
• Kewan Lacy hits space with real burst. Little hesitation.
Stats (via Pro Football Focus)
• Quarterbacks Brady Cook and Drew Pyne were pressured on just four of their combined 44 drop backs. Solid showing from the offensive line.
• Cook went 0-for-4 on passes over 20 yards, all overthrows. Could be just timing but a surprising area of dissapointment for the third-year starter who said ahead of the season he felt confident in improvements he made on deep throws.
• Mehki Miller might be Missouri's most versatile receiving option. Lined up in the slot on 53.8% and out wide on the other 46.2% of his snaps.
• Redshirt freshman Logan Reichert took snaps at both guard positions — 15 at left, 13 at right. Could be a versatile option for years to come.
• Six different players registered one pressure for Missouri; Eddie Kelly Jr., Khalil Jacobs, Chris McClellan, Joe Moore, Johnny Walker Jr. and Kristian Williams.
• Kicker Blake Craig had a perfect debut, going 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-6 on extra points.
