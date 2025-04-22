Florida State OL Transfer Commits to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers are adding some depth to their offensive line, earning the commitment of redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early. Early's been a rotational piece on the Seminole offensive line over the last three seasons.
He appeared in 10 games this season for Florida State, playing more than 10 snaps in each of those games. The most he played came in Week 4 against California, playing on 69 snaps.
Early was a swing player for the Seminoles, playing 117 snaps at right guard and 177 at right tackle this season, while also grabbing 15 at left tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the year with an 86.2 run-blocking grade and a 64.1 pass-blocking grade. He also finished with the highest offensive grade of any offensive lineman with 79, which was also second on the team.
The Duncanville native does have starting experience in the ACC, recording six starts this past season.
Early is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2022, ranked No. 366 in the country. From Duncanville, Texas, he was the 14th-best interior offensive lineman and the No. 49 player in the state for that class.
The versatility Early brings to the table at right tackle, right guard and even left tackle will prove to be huge for Missouri. There are spots on the line that still hold some uncertainty as of now and this addition could give the Tigers some clarity there. Whether he will compete at right guard or on the left side would pose some questions, but at this point, depth is depth.