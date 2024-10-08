Mizzou Central

Former Mizzou DL Darius Robinson Returning to Practice for Arizona Cardinals

After spending the first five weeks of the NFL season on IR, the former Tiger standout will get his first look at the practice field in the regular seaosn.

Michael Stamps

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson (56) during practice at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson (56) during practice at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
According to Arizona Cardinals head coach Johnathan Gannon, former Missouri football defensive lineman and current rookie Darius Robinson is making his return to the practice field for Week 6 of the NFL season.

After suffering a calf injury in the preseason, Robinson was put on the Carindals' injured reserve, leaving him unavailable to play for the first four weeks of the 2024 season. He remains on IR until further notice, but is available for practices.

The Cardinals have three weeks to move Robinson up to the officla 53-man roster and could play as early as October 13, their next game on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona currently sits at 2-3 on the season, winning their most recent contest with the San Francisco 49ers 24-23. Quarterback Kyler Murray and the second overall pick in last year's draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., have been at the helm of the Cardinal offense.

Robinson was selected by Arizona with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, being one of five former Tigers picked in last year's draft process. He joined safety Jaylon Carlies, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as the former Missouri players chosen.

For the Tigers last year, Robinson posted 43 tackles,14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, which were career highs in all three categories. He was the leader for the Tiger defense, both as a player and as a leader. Robinson is still mentioned and commended by current Tiger defensive lineman for the role he played in their developments.

Robinson's first opportunity to see the field comes on Sunday, October 13 at 12 p.m. at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

