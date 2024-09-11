How Missouri is Finding New, Disciplined Offensive Identity - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers' modus operandi offensively in 2023 was the explosive pass.
New offensive coordinator Kirby Moore brought a new playbook built around fireworks in the passing game.
Quarterback Brady Cook completed 29 passes over 20+ yards, nine of them resulting in touchdowns. Wide receiver Luther Burden III, a weapon with the ball in his hands, generated 724 yards after the catch. Moore's offense attacked defenses at all levels.
To begin 2023, the Missouri offense has only completed one pass over 20 yards. On his six other attempts down the field, Cook has been out of sync with his targets.
Additonally, with a full season of tape now out on Missouri's offense, opposing defenses have seemingly become more conservative with their coverage. It's forced the Tigers' offense to find new ways to win.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down how the Missouri offense has had to be more disiplined and patient in 2024, something head coach Eli Drinkwitz attributes to maturity and growth of both the players and coaching staff.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Boston College Quarterback Thomas Castellanos the Primary Focus for Missouri Defense
How to Watch: Boston College at Missouri; Full Week 3 College Football Schedule
Eli Drinkwitz Provides Mid-Week Injury Updates Ahead of Boston College