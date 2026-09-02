How to Watch Mizzou Football Host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Season Opener

The wait is finally over for Missouri football, as the season opener is just days away. The Tigers will officially kick off the 2026 season Thursday night when Arkansas-Pine Bluff makes its way to Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The game will mark the beginning of head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s seventh season at Missouri.

Missouri finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 record. The Tigers’ final game was a loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl, snapping a streak of two consecutive bowl victories.

Thursday will serve as an opportunity for Missouri to showcase a roster that underwent significant changes this offseason. The coaching staff was shaken up as well, with a new era of Missouri’s offense set to begin. Chip Lindsey will take over as offensive coordinator after spending last season with Michigan.

This will also be the first game featuring Memorial Stadium’s newly renovated north end zone.

Here are the television, streaming and radio details for Missouri’s season opener.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Who: Missouri (0-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0)

When: Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: First meeting

Thursday’s game will mark the fifth consecutive season the Tigers have opened their schedule on a Thursday night. The season opener also begins an important stretch for Missouri before SEC play begins.

Missouri will then travel to Lawrence for the Border War against Kansas on Sept. 11 before returning to Columbia to face Troy on Sept. 19. The Tigers will begin SEC play on the road against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

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