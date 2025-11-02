How to Watch Mizzou's Return from Bye Week Against Texas A&M in Week 11
No. 19 Missouri, coming off a bye week, is preparing for its biggest challenge of the season so far. The Tigers face No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 11.
Prior to Missouri's bye, the Tigers suffered their second loss of the year to No. 9 Vanderbilt. It was a tight contest in which Missouri fell 17-10 in heartbreaking fashion.
Another huge loss came when quarterback Beau Pribula sustained an ankle injury, one that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. Freshman Matt Zollers entered the contest, looking good against a formidable defense. He is set to start against the Aggies.
READ: Why Eli Drinkwitz Thinks Matt Zollers is 'Prepared' to Take Over for Mizzou
Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch Missouri's game against Texas A&M.
How to Watch: No. 19 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
Who: No. 19 Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0)
What: Week 11 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, November 8, 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191
Series: 19th meeting of two teams. Missouri is 7-11 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers fell 41-10 on the road to the Aggies.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had their second bye week. Before that, they lost to Vanderbilt 17-10. Missouri out-gained the Commodores in total yards but couldn't get it done.
Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Aggies also took a bye week. In their last game, they defeated No. 20 LSU 49-25.
Full Week 11 Schedule
(All times CT)
Tuesday, Nov. 4
7 p.m. | UMass at Akron | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 5
7 p.m. | Kent State at Ball State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Toledo | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at South Florida | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Houston at UCF | FS1
9 p.m. | Northwestern at No. 20 Southern Cal | FOX
9 p.m. | Tulane at No. 22 Memphis | ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 8
12 p.m. | No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech | ABC
12 p.m. | No. 2 Indiana at Penn State | FOX
12 p.m. | SMU at Boston College | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Colorado at West Virginia | TNT/truTV
12 p.m. | James Madison at Marshall | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Southern Miss at Arkansas State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Temple at Army | CBSSN
1 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
1 p.m. | The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss | SECN+
1 p.m. | Missouri State at Liberty | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UAB at Rice | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Maryland at Rutgers | FS1
3 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida International at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Charlotte at East Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at Iowa | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 18 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Duke at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Kansas at Arizona | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Iowa State at TCU | FOX
4 p.m. | Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at New Mexico State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | No. 24 Washington at Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
4:30 p.m. | Stanford at North Carolina | The CW Network
5 p.m. | Texas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Air Force at San Jose State | FS1
7 p.m. | Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia | ESPN
7 p.m. | Cal at No. 14 Louisville | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Florida State at Clemson | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | LSU at No. 4 Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Florida at Kentucky | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Nevada at Utah State | CBSSN
9 p.m. | Nebraska at UCLA | FOX
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Colorado State | FS1
10 p.m. | Sam Houston at Oregon State | The CW Network
11 p.m. | San Diego State at Hawaii | Mountain West Network