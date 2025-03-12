Mizzou Central

'I Really Felt the Love,' 2027 Tight End Jake Sneed Opens Up on Recent Missouri Visit

Sneed took his first trip to Columbia this past weekend and shared his reaction with Missouri Tigers on SI.

Mason Woods

2027 tight end Jake Sneed and Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato
2027 tight end Jake Sneed and Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato / Credit @JakeSneed2027 on X
In this story:

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff played host to a wide crop of talented recruits this past weekend from not only the 2026 recruiting class, but the 2027 class as well.

One of those 2027 prospects in attendance was tight end Jake Sneed from the John Cooper School in The Woodlands, Texas. He spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI about the experience in Columbia as well as his relationship with the Tigers' coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 220 lb. target said, "I really liked the time and attention the coaches gave me. I really felt the love." Shortly after his recent visit, Sneed took to social media to share a photo of himself and Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato.

His post read, "Big things happening [at Missouri]. Thank you for having me out for a Junior Day visit! Looking forward to building relationships here!"

Sharing on his upcoming visit schedule, Sneed said, "I don't have anything planned yet with Missouri, but I will be visiting Texas A&M, TCU, Baylor and Texas as of right now."

The lengthy prospect has already visited many of the aforementioned schools, but has also taken trips to places such as Arkansas, SMU, Oklahoma and many more.

He also opened up on what he likes most about his potential opportunities in Missouri's offense, highlighting how often he saw the team utilizing their tight ends in practice as well as in game situations.

While there is still plenty of time left before Sneed makes any sort of decision, having a player of his caliber on Missouri's radar is already a step in the right direction for the 2027 recruiting class.

