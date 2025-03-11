Tigers' Prospects React to Junior Day in Columbia
The Missouri Tigers played host to many talented members of the 2026 recruiting class, and even two 2027 prospects, this past weekend, welcoming players to Columbia for the second junior day.
Missouri brought in nine prospects in total, and many of them took to social media following their trips to share their reactions.
Weekend Visitors List
1. Jake Sneed, TE, Class of 2027 - The Woodlands, Texas
A massive, 6-foot-6, 220 lb. framed target, Sneed was one of two members of the 2027 recruiting class to make the trip to Columbia this past weekend.
Sneed said, in a post on X, "Big things happening [at Missouri]. Thank you for having me out for a Junior day visit. Looking forward to building relationships here." He tagged the photo with several of the Tigers' coaches and even shared a picture of himself and tight ends coach Derham Cato.
Though unranked as a prospect currently by major recruiting outlets, Sneed has already taken visits to several power four programs and will likely not be unranked for long.
2. Bennett Fraser, OL, Class of 2026 - Kirksville, Missouri
Fraser is a 3-Star interior offensive line prospect that stands at 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. He is a local prospect, hailing from just over an hour away from Columbia in Kirksville, Missouri.
He posted on social media following his weekend visit, saying, "Had an awesome time [at Missouri] today for junior day! Thank you for the invite and the incredible experience." He tagged a group of Missouri coaches that included Eli Drinkwitz and other offensive assistants as well.
3. DJ Williams, ATH, Class of 2026 - Tampa, Florida
Hailing from Carrollwood Day School in Florida, Williams is a 6-foot-1, 160 lb. athlete prospect with the ability to line up across multiple positions on both offense and defense. In 2024 he compiled over 200 yards of offense to go along with nearly 30 tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
He posted a photo with Drinkwitz and captioned the post, "Amazing opportunity and I truly appreciate the hospitality!" He also made sure to tag Tigers' coaches Jacob Peeler, Jacob Yoro, Bo Els and Corey Batoon as well.
4. Karon Maycock, S, Class of 2026 - Miami, Florida (Florida State Commit)
One of the targets Missouri is hoping to flip this offseason, Maycock is a premier safety prospect who stands at 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. He is currently committed to Florida State, but only made a decision in late February and is still taking visits this spring and summer.
He posted alongside Drinkwitz and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, writing, "Had a great time at Missouri this weekend."
5. Evan Goodwin, OT, Class of 2026 - Bauxite, Arkansas
6. Kevin "KJ" Ford, EDGE, Class of 2026 - Duncanville, Texas
7. Javonte Smith, ATH, Class of 2026 - Jackson, Tennessee
8. Carsen Eloms, CB, Class of 2026 - Fishers, Indiana
9. Savion Miller, RB, Class of 2027 - Iowa City, Iowa
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.