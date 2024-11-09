Injury Updates: Oklahoma at Mizzou - Noel Active for Tigers
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers will be without starting quarterback Brady Cook against Oklahoma, but the offense will have one of their top playmakers available against the Sooners.
Nate Noel, who was listed as probable Friday, was listed as active for the Tigers' final availability report. He was absent from Missouri's Week 9 game against Alabama with an ankle injury. With backup Drew Pyne in at quarterback, expect Noel to be the life of the Missouri offense. He's rushed for 503 yards on 85 carries so far this season.
The offense will, however, be without wide receiver Mookie Cooper. He was officially ruled out Friday. He was also unavailable for Missouri's game against Alabama.
Here's the final availability reports for both teams.
This post will be updated throughout the game with updates on any new or previous injuries.
Missouri
• QB Brady Cook - Out
• WR Mookie Cooper - Out
• LB Brayshawn Littlejohn - Out
• RB Nate Noel - Active
• OL Cayden Green - Active
• OL Logan Reichert - Active
Oklahoma
• RB Jontae Barnes - Out
• WR Nic Anderson - Out
• DB Gentry Williams - Out
• DB Kendel Dolby - Out
• OL Joshua Bates - Out
• OL Geiran Hatchett - Out
• OL Jacob Sexton - Out
• OL Jake Taylor - Out
• RB Gavin Sawchuk - Game-Time Decision
• OL Michael Tarquin - Game-Time Decision
More from No. 24 Missouri vs. Oklahoma