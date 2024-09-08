Instant Analysis of Mizzou's Win Over Buffalo in Week 2
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No, 9 Missouri Tigers took the next step in their 2024 journey Saturday, putting together a second-straight shutout to win over Buffalo in week 2.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their instant thoughts from the press box after Missouri's week 2 win.
The two discuss the offense's struggles in the first quarter, how the unit bounced back, standouts performers from the game and what we learned
Even for a week 2 non-conference game, it featured some historic milestones for the Tigers. Quarterback Brady Cook passed Blaine Gabbert in the program's all-time passing yards leaderboard, now at No. 6 in Missouri history.
The Missouri defense pitched a shutout for two straight games for the first time since 1935. Dating back to the Tigers' win in the Cotton Bowl to end the 2023 season, Missouri has not allowed a touchdown in 12 straight quarters for the first time since 1941.
"We got a lot of depth over there and a lot of consistency, and a lot of guys holding each other to a standard," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. "I think when you can just send waves of players who are fresh continually, I think that's hard on an offense."
Missouri will look to move to 3-0 next Saturday when they host Boston College at 11:45 a.m. at Faurot Field.
More from Missouri vs. Buffalo:
Missouri Stumbles, Rebalances to Throttle Buffalo
Wease Excels in Career Performance Against Buffalo
Missouri Week 2 Injury Updates: Drinkwitz Provides Updates on Burden, Cam'Ron Johnson