Is this Mizzou Football Season a Disappointment? - All Things Mizzou Podcast
The Missouri Tigers spent four weeks inside the top 10 of the AP poll. They started the season as one of the top teams expected to make a playoff push.
But in Missouri's first big test, the Tigers fell 41-10 to then-No.25 Texas A&M. Their playoffs hopes were then virtually closed in a 34-0 loss to Alabama in Week 9, and sealed shut with a 34-30 loss to South Carolina in Week 12.
Most of the expectations for Missouri were built off the success of last year's 10-2 season, the best for the program since 2014.
Trying to answer the question of just how big of a letdown 2024 was Missouri, Tigers football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed what has gone wrong for the team in the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
