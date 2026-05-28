Breaking Down Preston Hatfield's Fit, Outlook with Mizzou

Missouri signee Preston Hatfield had quite an explosive start to the 2026 calendar year. The in-state running back went from unranked to getting on Missouri's radar after a monster postseason run to cap off his senior year, and the process was quick from there. He took his first visit to Columbia on Jan. 17, was offered Jan. 18, committed Jan. 24 and signed Feb. 4.

It was clear Hatfield was eager to be a Tiger.

Here's a breakdown of his skills, fit with Missouri and long-term outlook.

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Player Info

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri

High school: Lee's Summit High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 84 position, No. 26 state

On3/Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 86 position, No. 25 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 88 position, No. 24 state



Other notable offers: Missouri Western State

High School Career

Hatfield's high school career could be made into a movie. After a breakout 2024 junior season in which the tailback totaled 1,639 all-purpose yards, 15 total touchdowns, 25 tackles and four interceptions, he was poised for an all-time senior season. Instead, he suffered a leg fracture in the first game of the season, sidelining him for eight weeks.

Upon his return, Hatfield led his Tigers to a magical postseason run capped off with the school's first ever state championship victory.

He played wildcat quarterback for much of it.

Hatfield rushed for 1,662 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with throwing for 520 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. He ended the season by rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns in the state championship game, breaking the all-time record for rushing yards in a Missouri state title game that was previously set by now-Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams.

Fit with the Tigers

Hatfield is a bit undersized relative to the rest of Missouri's running back room, measuring in as the lightest and tying for the shortest of the bunch. What he lacks in size, he does make up for in burst, elusiveness and break-tackle ability — Hatfield is hard to bring down.

Having Xai'Shaun Edwards — who's two seasons ahead of Hatfield and a similar size — as a potential model for Missouri's coaches to follow for utilizing an undersized back could be beneficial to Hatfield's development with the Tigers.

When Will He Play?

It'd be a surprise for Hatfield to play meaningful snaps in his first season, even with the impending status of Ahmad Hardy. Jamal Roberts and Xai'Shaun Edwards will firmly be ahead of him, while Malae Fonoti has a clear advantage as a power-back and Maxwell Warner joins the room as a higher-ranked recruit.

Hatfield likely won't play much in his first few seasons at Missouri, but if he develops well in the program and gains adequate weight and experience, he could be an rotational contributor in his later seasons.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Becomes a contributing backup by the 2028 or 2029 season.

Floor: Transfers early before seeing the field.

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