Analyzing Karsten Fiene's Potential Fit, Outlook with Mizzou
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Karsten Fiene was one of four in-state products to commit to Mizzou after the turn of the calendar year, and his resume holds up with each of them. The incoming freshman wideout capped his high school career off with a record-setting season and will now look to make an impact at Mizzou.
Here's a breakdown of his fit with the program, skills and long-term outlook.
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Player Info
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri
High school: Lee's Summit High School
Recruiting
Consensus: Three stars
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 225 position, No. 28 state
On3/Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 296 position, No. 29 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 71 position, No. 18 state
High School Career
Fiene was a swiss army knife in his days at Lee's Summit High School, doing it all for an offense that plowed its way to a Class 6 State Championship win in 2025. While fellow high school teammate and Mizzou commit Preston Hatfield missed time at the beginning of the season with an injury, Fiene helped steady the ship, rushing for 1,096 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns, setting a new school record in single-season touchdowns.
He also played defense, logging 60 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. If that's not enough versatility for you, Fiene also made it to state in track and played varsity basketball and volleyball.
Fiene initially committed to Northwest Missouri State in the summer before his senior season, but after a record-setting 2025 campaign, he caught the eye of Missouri and was quick to commit after, committing on Jan. 18 and signing on Feb. 4.
Fit with the Tigers
Players like Fiene have rolled through Mizzou's receiver system before — get the ball in his hands and let him make something out of nothing. Fiene is fantastic in open space, perhaps due to his experience as a running back, and is a pure athlete.
He already has good positional size, now the main task is refining his skills as he aims to climb the depth chart.
When Will He Play?
Fiene won't play much in his first few seasons at Mizzou. Should he see the field earlier than the 2028 or 2029 seasons, it'd likely be through special teams, which could be a possibility given his versatile background.
Missouri's reciever room is loaded with young and veteran talent Fiene would need to surpass to see playing time as a wideout.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Makes an early impact as a special-teamer, eventually becomes a depth contributor at receiver in 2028/2029 seasons.
Floor: Transfers out of Missouri before seeing the field.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright