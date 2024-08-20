Meet The Freshmen: Nicholas Rodriguez, Brian Huff
Missouri added solid depth pieces to their linebacking core with two out-of-state additions in the 2024 class. Brian Huff and Nicholas Rodriguez more than likely won't see significant field time this season, but the opportunity to grow and develop behind other veteran backers should prepare them for following seasons.
Both Huff and Rodriguez are some of the earlier commitments for the Tigers, with Rodriguez becoming the eighth and Huff the eleventh. This was apart of the run if commitments to head coach Eli Drinkwitz that helped the Tigers rise up recruiting rankings, ending at No. 20 in the nation. Both are hard-hitters with unteachable athleticism who will have to wait their turn to prove themselves. Read up on the Tigers two freshman linebackers.
Nicholas Rodriguez, LB
Coach Drinkwitz pulled a large amount of recruits out of the Florida area for the 2024 class and Rodriguez was apart of that group. A Fort Lauderdale, Fl native and attendee of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Rodriguez was surrounded by high-level talent throughout his high school career. Rodriguez had 12 of his teammates sign to a Division-1 program in the 2024 class, including two Tigers in 4-star WR James Madison II and 3-star DL Justin Bodford. St. Thomas Aquinas was one of the most dominant high school teams last fall, eventually winning their Florida State Championship
In his senior season, Rodriguez tallied 114 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks. He improved in some statistical areas compared to his junior season, where he totaled 93 tackles, 10 for loss, 5 sacks and a single interception. In his four-year career, he mounted 270 tackles, 25 for loss and 15 sacks.
National composite recruiting rankings listed Rodriguez as a 3-star recruit, with two sites listing him as a three-star and the other half as a four-star. Composite rankings listed him as the No. 846 player in the country, No. 76 of all linebackers and No. 112 in the state of Florida. He held offers from Ohio State, Louisville, Miami, West Virginia, LSU and others.
Rodriguez is a hard-hitting linebacker with great tackling instincts. He can play both in the middle and on the edge, but would need to bulk up in order to do so at the college level. His most likely role with the Tigers in the future would come from him playing in the middle as a stout tackle machine. His fluidity in man coverage needs to improve, but he should have the time to do so over the next season or so. A redshirt is likely for Rodriguez for the 2024-'25 year.
Brian Huff, LB
Jonesboro, Ar local Brian Huff was the highest ranked of the two linebacker recruits. Huff was ranked as the No. 326 player in the country according to composite rankings, making him a 4-star prospect. That also made him the No. 27 linebacker and No. 4 in Arkansas. He held plenty of other offers, including Arkansas, UCF, LSU, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His recruitment ultimately came down to UCF, Arkansas, UNLV and the Tigers, announcing his commitment to Missouri on July 12, 2023.
During his senior season, Huff recorded 98 total tackles to go along with 7 for loss and a sack. In seasons prior he was a tackle machine, posting 92 in his junior season and 72 during his sophomore campaign. He added 2 sacks to go along with his 72 in his sophomore year.
Huff, standing at 6-foot-2, 224-pounds, is pretty bulky for a freshman linebacker. He brings an unconventional athleticism to the field for his size, along with great tackling technique and instincts. His size puts him in a limbo state, where he could stay in the middle or move to the outside. There's nothing wrong with a bigger linebacker and as long as he maintains his speed, there shouldn't be any reason for him to trim down.
