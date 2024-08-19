Former Missouri Tigers Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader Get Their NFL Preseason Starts: The Buzz, Aug 19, 2024
Former Missouri Football Running Back Tyler Badie scored a touchdown for the Denver Broncos in their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos defeated the Packers 27-2. Badie was a former sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Broncos picked up Badie in December of 2022 after Badie had been moved to the Ravens practice squad. Since joining the Broncos, Badie has been on the practice squad and continues to compete to keep his spot or move up to the 53-man roster. Badie scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers on January 8, 2023. Badie went for a 24-yard run, which ended in his completion of the touchdown.
Former Missouri Football Running Back Cody Schrader started for the San Francisco 49ers against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's preseason game. Schrader had 15 yards on seven carries during the matchup. The 49ers defeated the Saints 16-10.
Schrader was a powerhouse for the Tigers during the 2024-24 season with 1,627 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. and entered the NFL draft after the end of the season. Schrader was undrafted but was picked up by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent for the season.
Schrader will continue to compete for his spot on the 53-man roster, which will be selected and complete by Aug. 27. If Schrader is not chosen for the 90-man roster, he is eligible to join practice squads or be picked up by another NFL team. However, Schrader has a chance to continue playing football with the Saint Louis Battlehawks, where he was selected in the UFL College Draft. Should he choose to join the league, the Battlehawks now have Schrader's UFL rights.
Mizzou Results
Women's Soccer: No. 10 Memphis 2, Missouri 0
- Kylee Simmons led Missouri with three shots but no score against the Memphis Tigers.
- The Tigers will compete against Illinois next in Urbana-Champaign, Ill., on Thursday, August 22. Missouri leads in the Braggin' Rights series, 7-5-2, against Illinois.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
10 days
