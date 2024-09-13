Kansas City Embracing Mizzou, Declared SEC Territory; The Buzz, Friday, September 13
The Missouri Tigers have a growing presence in Kansas City.
Mizzou athletics' leaders, its curators, along with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey were in the city Thursday for an mportant moment in Mizzou athletics history. The UM held its Board of Curators meeting at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, where it officially approved plans for a $250 million rennovation project of Memorial Stadium.
READ: Mizzou Athletics Looks to Continue Momentum with Final Approval of Stadium Project
Additionally, Kansas City City Council passed a resolution Thursday, declaring Kansas City as SEC Territory.
"Kansas City has alumni from every single SEC institution - most significantly Mizzou alumni, many of KC sports teams have Mizzou Tigers and other SEC athletes on their rosters," the resolution states.
"The Mayor and Council hereby declare Kansas City is officially Southeastern Conference Territory."
To celebrate the passing of the resolution, the SEC logo was displayed on Union Station Thursday night, along with black and gold lights for the Tigers. A Mizzou flag was also flown over City Hall.
Though Missouri has put a heavy focus and has more of a foot in St. Louis recruiting, it also sees its growing presence as an important part of its future. The initiatives are led by a Kansas City native in Athletics Director Laid Veatch.
"I know important the city is going to continue to be to our future," Veatch said in a press conference Thursday. "Whether it's donors, fans, investing in what we're doing, the corporate community, this is a really important market for us and you will see me and our staff here time and time again."
Kansas City has become an increasingly important recruiting area for the Tigers. Williams Nwaneri, a native of the Kansas City suburb of Lees Summit, Mo., made waves when committing to Missouri as a top 5 prospect in the nation in the class of 2024.
Missouri has plenty of rival competition for attention in the Kansas City area but expect the Tigers to continue to make efforts to be a prevalent team in the area.
Thursday's Results
Soccer suffered a brutal 7-0 loss to Duke, the fourth loss of the season for the Tigers. It took Duke over 19 minutes to score its first goal, but it finished the first period alone with four goals.
Friday's Schedule
Volleyball: hosts Mizzou Invitational:
• vs. Kansas City, 11:30 a.m. — Watch, Live Stats
• vs. UT Martin, 6:30 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
Cross Country at Spiked Shoe Invitational, State College, Pa. — Live Stats
Tennis: at Penn Invite, Philadelphia, Pa.
Did You Notice?
• Missouri baseball announced its conference schedule for the 2024-'25 season. It features series against both of the SEC's new members.
• Mizzou legend Jeremy Maclin will return to Faurot Field Saturday for the Big Mo drum pre-game tradition. The former receiver racked up 2,315 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Tigers.
• SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced at the UM Board meeting that he will be in attendance for Missouri's week 3 game against No. 24 Boston College Saturday.
On this day in Mizzou history:
Sept. 13, 2001: Former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson was born in Southfield, Mi. He was praised as a crucial leader in his time with the Tigers before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.
Sept. 13, 1980: No. 17 Missouri defeated New Mexico State 47-16 to open its third season under head coach Warren Powers. The Tigers would go on to finish the season 8-4 before falling 25-28 to Purdue in the Liberty Bowl.
Sept. 13, 2004: Missouri cornerback Nic Deloach was born in Cahokia, Ill. Now in his redshirt freshman season, Deloach has carved out a role for himself as a consistent contributor on the Tigers' defense, often rotating in for Toriano Pride Jr. at boundary corner.
