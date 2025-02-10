Former Mizzou DE Wins Super Bowl with Philadelphia Eagles
Charles Harris is now one of 15 former Missouri Tigers players who can say he's a Super Bowl champion.
In arguably the most surprising outcome from the game, the Philadelphia Eagles walked away with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia defense did everything in its power to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allowing only 207 passing yards and forcing two interceptions, one fumble and six sacks.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way for the winning team, going for 221 passing yards, NUMBER two touchdowns and 72 rushing yards.
Harris did not record any stats in the Super Bowl despite the victory.
Additionally, the Philadelphia offense is coordinated by Kellen Moore, the brother of Missouri's offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore. It marks the first Super Bowl victory for Kellen, who is expected to be hired as the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
READ: Brother of Mizzou Offensive Coordinator to Earn NFL Head Coach Job
In his career with Missouri (2013-2016), Harris recorded 136 tackles, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles. In both 2015 and 2016, he led Missouri in sacks, with seven in 2015 (tying Walter Brady) and nine in 2016.
After two straight seasons being named a Second Team All-SEC player, Harris was selected with the No. 32 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Through eight seasons in the NFL, Harris' best season thus far came in 2021 with the Detroit Lions, recording 65 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Harris was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Nov. 26 after being released by the Carolina Panthers.
Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton ended up on the losing end of a Super Bowl for the first time in his career after winning each of the past two with the Chiefs. Additionally, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was Missouri's offensive line coach from 1989-1991.
Bolton finished the evening with nine tackles and two for loss. His nine tackles were the second-most recorded for the Chiefs in the game behind linebacker Drue Tranquill.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Super Bowl LIX Creates a New Record for Mizzou Football Alumni
Notebook: How Did Mizzou Draft Prospects Perform at Shrine Bowl?
Mizzou Offensive Lineman Pulls Out of Senior Bowl