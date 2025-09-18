Keys to Victory for Mizzou Against South Carolina: The Extra Point
The position groups that were the two of the biggest questions for the Missouri Tigers entering the season — the offensive line and corner backs — have stuck out as two of the biggest issues to begin the season.
The defensive secondary had multiple coverage busts against Kansas in Week 2, leading to quarterback Jalon Daniels completing three passes for over 20 yards.
"There's still some communication and settling down and making sure that again, 11 acting as one on the defensive side of the ball," Drinkwitz said of the secondary two weeks into the season. "I’d just say there's stuff that we gotta improve on before we get that final exam.”
On the offensive line, the group improved its run protection in Week 3 against Louisiana, clearing the way for running back Ahmad Hardy to rush for 250 yards. But pass protection has remained an issue, putting quarterback Beau Pribula under pressure on multiple dropbacks.
"Don't love where we're at protecting the quarterback," Drinkwitz said after the Louisiana game. ""We gave up two sacks there and a free runner on a pressure. So we're gonna have to look at that and get that off tape."
Both of these areas will be especially tested by the Gamecocks.
South Carolina used chunk passing plays to tear down the Missouri defense in last year's matchup. And though the unit has had a slow start to the year, that explosive element has remained.
"Finding explosive plays, being creative, utilizing empty on that stuff that they did last year and did effectively versus us," Drinkwitz said of the South Carolina offense.
South Carolina's defensive front is headlined by Bryan Thomas Jr. and star Dylan Stewart.
"Does a really good job of getting around blocks, can sustain and hold a C gap when it's against the tight end," Drinkwitz said of Stewart. "Is really difficult to handle one-on-one. It’s a challenge."
The Tigers will kickoff against the Gamecocks 6 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.