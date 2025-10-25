Live Blog for No. 15 Mizzou's Attempt at an Upset Over No. 10 Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is a pivotal day across the Southeastern Conference, with No. 15 Missouri's matchup at No. 10 Vanderbilt at the center for games with possible implications for the College Football Playoff.
Both the Tigers and the Commodores have compiled 6-1 records to begin the season, with their sole losses coming to No. 4 Alabama. At stake in the game is an inside track to a spot in the Playoff.
Both teams are coming off wins, with Missouri taking down Auburn on the road and Vanderbilt earning a win over No. 10 LSU. The win has set Vanderbilt on its best start to a season since 1950.
Missouri's road win over Auburn wasn't as triumphant nor convincing as Vanderbilt's over LSU. Missouri won in double overtime after its offense stalled in the middle of the game, punting on four-straight drives through the second and third quarter.
Vanderbilt runs an efficient offense, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who has the 10th-most rushing yards (438) of any player in the SEC.
"He's a magician back there," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "We got to be really disciplined in how we tackle. Got to be disciplined in our angles, and it'll be a real challenge."
The Commodore offense is averaging the eighth-most points in the country, scoring 41.4 points per game.
Though Missouri's defense, especially the defensive line, put together impressive performances in all three of its conference games so far, Vanderbilt has made easy work of some of the best defenses in the country. In Week 8, Vanderbilt scored 31 on LSU, a defense that averaged just 11.8 points allowed in all of its other games this season.
Vanderbilt's win over LSU was a statement of just how far the Commodores have come. Missouri has the chance to make a statement of its own if it can be the first team to take down Vanderbilt in Nashville this season.
Follow this blog for live updates and analysis from FirstBank Stadium. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
Pre Game
Injuries
Missouri
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
Vanderbilt
DL Yilanan Ouattara - OUT (Shoulder, season)
QB Drew Dickey — OUT (Cardiac issues, indefinitely)
RB Chase Gillespie — OUT
DB Vanzale Hinton — OUT (ACL, season)
LB Jamison Curtis — OUT
DL Nikhil Jefferson — OUT
NFL Scouts in attendance
- Atlanta Falcons
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- New York Giants (2)
- New York Jets
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1)
What: Week 9 of the College Football season
Where: FirstBank Stadium (40,350), Nashville, Tenn.
When: Saturday, October 25, 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
SirusXM: Away 202, Home 192
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: 18th meeting of two teams. Missouri is 12-4-1 against Vanderbilt. In 2024, the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 30-27.