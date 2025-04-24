Live Updates: Mizzou in 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 2025 NFL draft will be an impressive marker for the growth the Missouri Tigers program has made, and a statement of the talent in the state of Missouri.
Thursday night, two players from the Tigers' program — one from Kansas City, another from St. Louis — could have their name called in Round 1 of the draft.
Offensive tackle Armand Membou, a native of Lees Summit, Missouri, is expected to be selected in the top-10 picks. Wide receiver Luther Burden III, a native of St. Louis, is projected to be selected in either the final picks of Round 1, or the first few in Round 2.
"Whether or not they go in the first round or just get drafted, it’s going to have a positive influence on our university, our football team and our program," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference in April. "You’re talking about two great players from both of the two large metropolitan cities that represent the University of Missouri."
Over Day 3, three of Missouri's captains from the 2024 season are expected to be selected; quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr.
To follow along with every selection and developments that might impact the draft standing of Missouri's players, follow this blog for live updates across all three days of the selections.
Live Updates:
Day 1 (Round 1)
Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)
Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)
