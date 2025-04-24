Mizzou Central

Live Updates: Mizzou in 2025 NFL Draft

Keep up with all the former Tigers who realize their dreams in this year's NFL draft.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) reacts after returning a punt during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) reacts after returning a punt during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. —  The 2025 NFL draft will be an impressive marker for the growth the Missouri Tigers program has made, and a statement of the talent in the state of Missouri.

Thursday night, two players from the Tigers' program — one from Kansas City, another from St. Louis — could have their name called in Round 1 of the draft.

Offensive tackle Armand Membou, a native of Lees Summit, Missouri, is expected to be selected in the top-10 picks. Wide receiver Luther Burden III, a native of St. Louis, is projected to be selected in either the final picks of Round 1, or the first few in Round 2.

"Whether or not they go in the first round or just get drafted, it’s going to have a positive influence on our university, our football team and our program," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference in April. "You’re talking about two great players from both of the two large metropolitan cities that represent the University of Missouri."

Over Day 3, three of Missouri's captains from the 2024 season are expected to be selected; quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr.

To follow along with every selection and developments that might impact the draft standing of Missouri's players, follow this blog for live updates across all three days of the selections.

Live Updates:

Day 1 (Round 1)

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Mizzou 2025 NFL Draft Profiles

OL Armand Membou

WR Luther Burden III

WR Theo Wease Jr.

QB Brady Cook

DE Johnny Walker Jr.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/Football