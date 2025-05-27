Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Offensive Tackle Keiton Jones — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
The last of Missouri's three freshman offensive line additions in the class of 2025 is three-star tackle Keiton Jones, a Kansas native with plenty of high school athletics experience.
Jones was a multi-faceted athlete for Field Kindley Memorial, participating in track and field and powerlifting, while being one of the school's most prized football players. Jones cemented his role at left tackle for the Golden Tornadoes, along with one of the best players in the state of Kansas.
Where Jones fits into Missouri's future and the offensive line is murky right now. There's so much talent at a variety of positions and it doesn't seem like there's a possibility where Jones can contribute soon. It'll be up to him to change that.
Here's everything Missouri fans need to know about Keiton Jones.
Player Info
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 315 lbs.
Hometown: Coffeyville, Kansas
High School: Field Kindley Memorial
Recruiting
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 26 position, No. 6 state
On3: Not ranked nationally, No. 36 position, No. 8 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 55 position, No. 7 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 47 position, No. 11 state
High school career
Jones was a productive two-way player at Field Kindley Memorial during his time there. They racked up 16 wins during Jones' senior year while taking his squad to the playoffs, also earning all-SEK league honors on the offensive line.
He was also a productive defensive tackle for Field Kindley, recording 21 tackles, four for loss and three sacks as a junior. This is a show of his functional athleticism to play multiple positions, with the intelligence of what it takes to play on both sides of the ball.
Jones was also a decorated powerlifter, winning two state championships over his last two seasons of high school.
To add to his prolific high school athletics career, Jones was also a shotputter and discus thrower on the track and field side of things. He recorded marks of 51-foot-, 2-inches in the shot put and 176-feet, 10-inches in the discus, both of which were his personal bests. He also qualified for the state championship in the shot put event.
Fit with the Tigers
Jones' combination of powerlifting and track and field throwing experience shows he is a powerful left tackle prospect. He has the physical tools to be an SEC offensive lineman, which is a good start for a player who may not see the field for a while.
His lower body strength is what stands out the most, with a good base and powerful legs. Jones has good pop out of his stance and solid hands as well, skills that have come from his time at the tackle position.
Compared to the other athletes on the offensive line, Jones is likely toward the middle of the list. This could be a reason for him to kick inside and play guard, especially with the depth across the offensive line.
Coach's thoughts
Matt and Jason Dowell and Henry Fenuku, and Jason King, Keiton [Jones], Jack Lange, they all stayed together, group texts, were constantly recruiting to make this the class that we wanted it to be.- Eli Drinkwitz on 2025 recruiting class
When will he play?
Despite having the tools to play right away, it doesn't seem like that will be the case anytime soon. It's more of a matter of who's in front of him and the experience of those players, but it's made Jones' chances of seeing the field much harder.
If left tackle is his position of the future, then he has potentially three guys, and maybe more, in front of him to overcome. Transfers Jaylen Early and Johnny Williams IV will be competing for the spot, as will former junior college standout Jayven Richardson. An argument could be made that freshman Jack Lange also could impact that position, as well.
If it's one of the two guard spots, that course may be a little easier over the next year. He won't beat out Cayden Green or likely Dominick Giudice at the right guard spot, but the depth behind those guys isn't as deep. If he wants to make a quicker impact, growing his skills as a guard might be the way to go.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Jones provides competition at the left tackle position immediately and is a rotational piece.
Floor: He does not play at all during his freshman season and transfers out of the program shortly after.