Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Quarterback Beau Pribula — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Beau Pribula wasn't the first, nor highest-rated quarterback the Missouri Tigers pursued in the transfer portal. Maybe he wasn't even the team's preferred choice.
But, he's undoubtedly one of the best fits the Tigers could've found to compete for the chance to replace three-year starter Brady Cook.
After waiting for his opportunity at Penn State, he'll now compete with redshirt junior Sam Horn for Missouri's starting quarterback position in 2025.
Pribula has plenty of potential, but since his opportunities have been limited so far in his career, it's difficult to know exactly what his ceiling is. Because of that, most analysts have placed a question mark on expectations for Missouri's 2025 season.
Here's what Pribula has done so far in his career, and what it may indicate about his ceiling with the Tigers.
Player Info:
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Hometown: York, Pennsylvania
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, according to 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Four stars, according to 247Sports
High School Career:
Pribula led Central York High School to back-to-back undefeated seasons in his junior and senior seasons. In both of those seasons, he was named the Player of the Year for the state of Pennsylvania, and first-team all-state.
In his freshman year, he started at both receiver and safety, giving him two different perspectives to the quarterback position.
"He was a defensive guy in high school, and that definitely translated to him playing quarterback," former Penn State linebacker Kobe King said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He just knows the ins and outs of the game and teams."
His ability as a runner and deep-thrower is all over his high school tape.
Penn State Career (2022-2024):
Pribula grew up as a Penn State fan, growing up just two hours away from the home of the Nittany Lions. It was the only school he visited as a high school prospect.
But, the opportunity to start for his childhood team never arose. After redshirting his first season, Pribula sat behind Drew Allar each of the past two seasons. Once Allar announced he'd return for 2025, forgoing the NFL draft, Pribula announced he'd be entering the transfer portal.
Pribula competed with Allar for the starting job ahead of the 2023 season, but Pribula ended up losing it to Allar. Both came in to Penn State in the class of 2022, with Pribula rated as the No. 27 quarterback in the class by 247Sports, and Allar the top-rated.
But, Pribula did still carve out a role for himself as a gadget player, subbing in often to go out on a designed run. He took 94 carries for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns over his career with the Nittany Lions.
Pribula also had the chance to fill in for Allar in a win against Wisconsin in 2024. Allar exited with a knee injury after the first half, leaving Pribula to overcome a 7-10 deficit in the second. A pick-six from the Penn State defense gave the Nittany Lions a lead, with a rushing touchdown from Pribula providing a comfortable eight-point lead en route to a 28-13 win.
In all against Wisconsin, Pribula completed 11 of his 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 28 yards on six carries.
In his career so far, Pribula has thrown 37 completions on 56 attempts for 424 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.
Fit with Tigers
Pribula's dual-threat ability makes him an ideal fit for the Missouri's wide-zone offense, which builds off outside runs. With his speed, Missouri might attempt to bring back the designed runs it often ran with Cook in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
"It's a thing I've seen firsthand the last two years, being with Brady," offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said of the benefit of quarterback mobility in a press conference during spring practices. "All of our guys have been able to extend plays, be a part of the run game, be a plus-one team at times. That's something in this conference you got to be able to do when you need it."
Coach's Thoughts:
"I was impressed with how much he’s already understanding it (the offense) and knew it and grabbed a hold of it. Excellent leader, very dynamic with his feet, sound, solid decision-maker."- Eli Drinkwitz after spring practices
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Top-five quarterback in the SEC, leads Missouri to 10+ wins.
Floor: Loses the starting competition to Horn, which would likely lead to a transfer out after the 2025 season.