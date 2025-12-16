Mizzou DE Javion Hilson to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Drinkwitz

Missouri true freshman defensive end Javion Hilson will enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Tuesday.

Hilson, a four-star prospect out of high school, was rated as the eighth-best edge rusher in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports' rankings

Hilson, a Florida native, appeared in three games in his true freshman season. Those all came in the first five weeks of the season. He recorded one tackle in Missouri's season opener.

Hilson is the sixth Missouri player with plans announced to enter the transfer portal. To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow our tracker.

