Missouri Football Officially Sells Out Week 2 Game vs. Buffalo, Keeps Streak Alive
For the seventh consecutive game, the Missouri Tigers will be playing in front of a sold-out Faurot Field Saturday when they host Buffalo.
Mizzou Athletics announced Thursday morning that the Tigers' week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills has officially sold out. It is the fourth of Missouri's seven home games in 2024 to sell out. Dates against Auburn for homecoming and Oklahoma have also sold out, along with the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29.
With Missouri's week 3 matchup with Boston College also already sold out, Missouri's streak of sold-out home games will extend to eight consecutive games, dating back to the Tigers' week 3 win over Kansas State in 2023.
Missouri is coming off a sell-out opener against Murray State, a game which the Tigers backed up the crowd's support with a 51-0 win. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who campaigned for fans to sell out the game, was pleased with the atmosphere they had created.
"(The crowd was) remarkable today," Drinkwitz said in his post game press conference. "Unbelievable from the start of the game. The students being out there and being loud, and then everybody being in their seats, and we kicked off, it reminded me of what it was last year. It was an awesome job by the crowd. You could just tell our players with that fast start fed off the energy"
Drinkwitz will hope Missouri fans create the same atmosphere when the Tigers hosts Buffalo Saturday, set for a 6 p.m. kick off.
