Missouri Hosts 2026 3-Star Safety D'Montae Tims on Campus Visit
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have welcomed many campus visitors this offseason, and this week was no different as the Tigers played host to 2026 3-Star safety D'Montae Tims.
The talented defender took to social media to share the news of his visit.
Hailing from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, Tims is a 6-foot, 195 lb. prospect with the ability to fill multiple roles within the secondary. He lined up at both cornerback and safety in 2024, and finished the season with 25 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, six pass deflections and three interceptions.
He is a rangy, athletic defender that can lineup across from nearly any wideout, but he is also not afraid to get downhill and make a play at the line of scrimmage. While he mostly served on the defensive side of the ball as a junior, Tims has previously lined up as a running back, giving him a unique skill set.
He is currently ranked as the No. 75 safety in the nation and the No. 108 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He holds offers from over 20 schools with many of them hailing from the power four and even the SEC.
As of now, Missouri holds just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, but looks to be on the verge of a successful spring and summer period. Among the visit from Tims, the Tigers have also hosted dozens of other prospects this offseason, and have many more visits lined up with others.
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
