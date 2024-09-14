Missouri Live Injury Updates vs. Boston College: Will Luther Burden III Play?
The No. 6 Missouri Tigers host No. 24 Boston College for the only ranked matchup of College Football's Saturday slate.
Some of the Tigers' top playmakers were dealing with injuries heading into the game. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz provided an unofficial injury report Tuesday for the team after multiple players missed week 2 against Buffalo or exited the game early.
Follow this post for live updates through warm ups and the game for updates on existing or new injuries.
Warm Ups
Starting right guard Cam'Ron Johnson is going through drills with the rest of the team during warm ups.
Unofficial Injury Statuses
WR Luther Burden III (Illness):
Missouri's star receiver exited the Tigers' win over Buffalo in week 2 in the second quarter after scoring a touchdown and did not return to the contest. Burden was dealing with an illness in the week ahead of week 2 and was feeling unwell after some playing time.
Burden was practicing Tuesday and Drinkwitz said Tuesday that gave him an unoffical probable designation for this game.
WR Theo Wease Jr.:
Wease briefly exited the game against Buffalo after being sidelined with an arm injury. He returned to the game and was out practicing Tuesday. Drinkwitz listed him as probable Tuesday.
TE Brett Norfleet:
A force as a receiver and blocker, Norfleet missed Missouri's week 2 game over Buffalo. He suffered a shoulder injury in week 1 against Murray State, causing him to exit the season opener. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Norfleet will return against Boston College.
OG, Cam'Ron Johnson:
Johnson also surpisingly missed Missouri's week 2 game against Buffalo with an undiscolsed injury. Mitchell Walters slid into his starting spot at right guard.
Drinkwitz said following the Buffalo win that Johnson could've played in the game if needed. Johnson was practicing Tuesday. Thamel also reported that Johnson will be available for week 3.