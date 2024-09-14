Live Updates: No. 6 Missouri Football vs No. 24 Boston College
The only ranked matchup of the week with a top-10 team is taking place in Columbia, Mo. The No. 6 Missouri Tigers will be taking on the No. 24 Boston College Eagles in week 3.
Boston College seemingly came out of nowhere to beat Florida State, then ranked No. 10, in their first game of the season. The Eagles proved to be a solid opponent in their week 2 shutout Duquesne, in which they scored eight touchdowns.
The Tigers defense will have to certainly show up ready to play against this strong Boston College offense. Boston College's offense, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, has put up 84 points through their two games. Despite being ranked much higher, Mizzou has 89 points and 11 touchdowns to their name.
The offense for the Tigers has not been the most consistent and had some scoring droughts in the first coulple games. Quarterback Brady Cook will need to proves hes up to the challege of a tougher defense to get another win in the book.
Missouri will take the field at 11:45 a.m CDT for the start of the game. Live updates can be found below.
Who: No. 6 Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 24 Boston College (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
What: Week 3 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, September 14, 11:45 a.m.
TV: SEC Network: (Play-by-play Taylor Zarzour, Analyst Matt Stinchcomb, Sideline Alyssa Lang)
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 0-1 with the only prior matchup happening in 2021.
Last Meeting: Sept. 25, 2001: Missouri fell 34-31 to Boston College in overtime on the road. Kicker Harrison Mevis kicked in a 56-yard field goal to tie the game in the final seconds and send it into overtime. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers on the Eagles' first series of overtime to secure the win.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers put together a 38-0 win over Buffalo, marking its second-straight sellout, a feat Missouri hasn't accomplished since 1935. Missouri outgained Buffalo with 518 yards to 169. Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. set career highs in both receptions with 13 and yards with 149.
Last Time Out, Boston College: The Eagles easily handled Duquesne in a 56-0 win, with 42 of those points coming in the first half. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos completed just nine passes on 10 attempts, but threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns.
