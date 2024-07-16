Missouri Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
After 11 long years, EA Sports' college football video game has returned.
Fans who purchased a deluxe edition of the EA Sports College Football 25 game were able to play the game on Monday, July 16.
EA released its top 100 players in the game last week, with Luther Burden's 94 overall rating being the 11th highest ranking. Additionally, soon-to-be sophomore wide receiver Marquis Johnson's 97 speed rating is faster than any player in the top 100.
With the game now released, ratings for the entire Missouri roster are now available. Here's how EA ranks the 2024 Missouri Tigers:
Quarterback
Brady Cook - 88 (85 accuracy)
Sam Horn - 78
Drew Pyne - 73
Harold Blood - 70
Aidan Glover - 69
Running backs
Marcus Carroll - 85 (88 speed)
Nate Noel - 85 (92 speed)
Tavorus Jones - 80
Jamal Roberts - 73
Wide Receiver
Luther Burden - 94 (94 speed)
Theo Wease Jr. - 86
Mookie Cooper - 81
Marquis Johnson - 76 (97 speed)
Mehki Miller - 76
Ja'Marion Wayne - 73
Joshua Manning - 72
Daniel Blood - 67
Tight End
Brett Norfleet - 81
Tyler Stephens - 72
Jordon Harris - 71
Whit Hafer - 66
Brett Le Blanc - 51
Offensive Line
Cayden Green - 86
Connor Tollison - 86
Armand Membou - 84
Cam'Ron Johnson - 80
Logan Reichert - 77
Mitch Walters - 75
Drake Heismeyer - 75
Jayven Richardson - 74
Tristan Wilson - 74
Curtis Peagler - 69
Talan Chandler - 67
Ryan Jostes - 67
Defensive Line
Johnny Walker Jr. - 83
Kristian Williams - 81
Chris McClellan - 80
Marquis Gracial - 78
Joe Moore - 78
Zion Young - 77
Sterling Webb - 74
Linebackers
Chuck Hicks - 80
Corey Flagg Jr. - 79
Khalil Jacobs - 79
Tristan Newsom - 79
Darris Smith - 75
Will Norris - 74
Jeremiah Beasley - 73
Brayshawn Littlejohn - 67
Nicholas Rodriguez - 67
Tommy Reese - 63
Brady Hultman - 61
Defensive Backs
Torianno Pride Jr. - 85
Dreydon Norwood - 82
Daylan Carnell - 82
Marcus Clarke - 77
Marvin Burks Jr. - 75
Isaac Thompson - 74
Trajen Greco - 74
Phillip Roche - 72
Nicholas Deloach - 72
Cam Keys - 71
Shamar McNeil -71
Specialists
Blake Craig - 72
