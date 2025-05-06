Mizzou Central

Missouri Welcomes Miami Commit Jordan Campbell on Visit

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have turned their attention to current Miami commitment Jordan Campbell. Can the Tigers secure the recruiting flip from the Florida native?

Mason Woods

2026 Missouri LB Target Jordan Campbell
2026 Missouri LB Target Jordan Campbell / Credit @guwoup_j7 on X
The Missouri Tigers welcomed one of the nation's top linebacker prospects for an unofficial visit to Columbia, looking to potentially secure a recruiting flip from the current Miami Hurricanes commitment.

According to Kenny Van Doren of Rivals, 4-Star linebacker Jordan Campbell was in town this past weekend. The 6-foot-2, 200 lb. defender committed to Miami in November of 2023, but is drawing interest from several teams who are looking to earn what would be a massive flip.

Campbell told Van Doren, "[Missouri] made me, my family feel like a priority."

Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 8 linebacker in the nation, Campbell would be an instant boost to the Tigers' 2026 recruiting class, which holds just three commitments currently. He is an extremely versatile prospect with the ability to lineup at multiple positions across the defense.

As a junior in 2024 for Miami Carol City High School, he finished with an impressive 70 total tackles, 28.0 TFL's and 6.0 sacks. Not to mention, he also caused two fumbles and had six pass deflections.

Campbell also has a background in track, as he was a district qualifier in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash as a freshman. According to 247Sports, he holds personal best times of 11.25 seconds and 22.96 seconds in the events.

Though the Tigers hold just three commitments currently in the 2026 recruiting class, Missouri looks to be in the mix for many top prospects. Drinkwitz and his staff are expecting a massive crop of official visits at the end of May, and the Tigers could just come away with more commitments.

Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)

  • WR Mason James
  • IOL Noah Best
  • CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
  • RB Ryan Estrada
  • LB JJ Bush
  • S Jowell Combay
  • CB Javonte Smith
  • ATH Dana Greenhow

2026 Commitments

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
  2. S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
  3. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)

