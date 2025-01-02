Missouri Wide Receiver Signee in Action for Under Armour All-American Game
The Missouri Tigers ended the 2024 season on a positive note, earning a victory in the Music City Bowl over Iowa, 27-24. While the on-field results were excellent this season, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff also found success on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 19 ranked class in the nation through the early signing period.
One of the Tigers' 2025 signees, 4-Star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, is set to participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday, January 2nd and showcase his talent against some of the nation's best on national television.
The full team rosters can be found here.
Originally from Napierville, Illinois, Olugbode transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season. He is ranked as a 4-star on all four major recruiting services, and composite ranked No. 89 in the country, No. 13 of all receivers and No. 12 of all players in Florida.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 lbs., Olugbode is a bigger bodied target with a wide catch radius and the ability to push defenders around as a blocker. He only suited up in five games in his senior year, but still managed to haul in 20 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
The game can be seen on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. CT or can be streamed on the ESPN app.