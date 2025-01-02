Mizzou Central

Missouri Wide Receiver Signee in Action for Under Armour All-American Game

Donovan Olugbode signed with the Tigers in December and is set to take the field for the annual game on January 2nd.

Mason Woods

IMG Academy wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (#1) looks to gain extra yardage against the Venice defense. The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers ended the 2024 season on a positive note, earning a victory in the Music City Bowl over Iowa, 27-24. While the on-field results were excellent this season, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff also found success on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 19 ranked class in the nation through the early signing period.

One of the Tigers' 2025 signees, 4-Star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, is set to participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday, January 2nd and showcase his talent against some of the nation's best on national television.

Originally from Napierville, Illinois, Olugbode transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season. He is ranked as a 4-star on all four major recruiting services, and composite ranked No. 89 in the country, No. 13 of all receivers and No. 12 of all players in Florida.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 lbs., Olugbode is a bigger bodied target with a wide catch radius and the ability to push defenders around as a blocker. He only suited up in five games in his senior year, but still managed to haul in 20 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

The game can be seen on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. CT or can be streamed on the ESPN app.

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Mizzou Central and provide you with all your Missouri Tigers news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

