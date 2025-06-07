Mizzou Alum Projected to Take Bigger Role in Year 2 of NFL Career; The Buzz, Saturday, June 7, 2025
Former Mizzou standout and No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Darius Robinson, is expected to make a leap as he enters his second season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Robinson was held back through his rookie campaign due to lingering injuries and personal reasons, limiting the defensive lineman to just six outings. In limited action, Robinson totaled six tackles and one sack across 184 snaps.
With all signs pointing to a healthy and unobstructed season, Robinson seems poised to take the next step in living up to his first-round billing. Pro Football Focus has named Robison one of 10 second-year players set to take on larger roles in 2025.
"It's hard to believe Robinson won't have every opportunity to earn snaps with his play during camp, just one year removed from being a first-round pick," PFF Analyst Ryan Smith said.
The Cardinals have bolstered their line across the offseason, utilizing their 2025 first-round selection on interior lineman Walter Clayton. Additionally, Arizona nabbed veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat in free agency. Sweat fits a mold similar to Robinson's and may offer challenges when climbing the depth chart.
Robinson had a breakout season in 2023 as a senior with the Tigers, totaling career highs of 8.5 sacks and 43 total tackles while helping Missouri become one of the premier defensive units in college football. Robinson will look to replicate his rise to prominence, this time at the professional level, and his stage is set.
Did you notice?
- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement regarding the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, which allows schools to pay athletes directly for the first time.
- 2025 Mizzou Baseball commit, Quinn Carson, impressed on Friday while crushing a three-run blast in a seventh-inning comeback for his team.
- Mizzou Baseball secured its latest commitment from Division 2 pitcher Keyler Gonzalez, transferring from Nova Southeastern. The junior has experience starting on the mound and pitching in relief, providing much-needed depth to the Tigers' bullpen.
- College Football fans can add a little extra coin to their favorite team's pockets from the comfort of their homes, as EA Sports announced teams will be compensated for the upcoming College Football 26 video game based on their popularity with users.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"We admire Michael Sam's honesty and courage. Michael is a football player. Any player with ability and determination can succeed in the NFL. We look forward to welcoming and supporting Michael Sam in 2014."- NFL Statement
