Mizzou's Brett Norfleet Named to Mackey Award Watch List
Missouri Tigers junior tight end Brett Norfleet was named to the Mackey Award watch list on Friday morning. The award recognizes the best tight end in college football.
Norfleet was one of 46 players, and one of 10 in the Southeastern Conference, to be named to the watch list.
Eight semifinalists for the award will be announced October 30. That will then be narrowed down to three finalists, announced November 26. The winner will be announced Dec. 12 on the College Football Award Show on ESPN.
Missouri's Chase Coffman won the award in 2008, beating out Jermaine Gresham from Oklahoma and Brandon Pettigrew from Oklahoma State. Coffman caught 90 passes for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns that season, his final with Missouri.
Additionally, former Tigers Michael Egnew and Martin Rucker were finalists in 2010 and 2007 respectively.
Norfleet is looking to have a breakout year for Missouri after his sophomore year was hamstrung by injuries. In his freshman season, he was a Freshman All-American. So far in his career, he's caught 44 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns.
A focus for the Missouri offense in the 2025 season is finding a larger roles for its tight ends group in the passing game.
"In the pass game, we would love to see those guys be more involved, especially down the field, but sometimes coverage dictates that too," head coach Eli Drinkwiz said of the tight ends at the start of fall camp. "So we gotta create match ups. Those guys gotta be consistent"
In addition to Norfleet and fellow junior Jordon Harris, Missouri added transfers Vince Brown II from Colorado State and Gavin Hoffman from Iowa. Plus, the Tigers are optimistic on the development of redshirt freshman Jude James, Norfleet's former high school teammate.
"What I like about those guys is the size of that room has dramatically changed since we first got here to now," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, Brett and Jordon played a big role, as those guys started as true freshmen and kind of established their goals, and now they're the vets. But that's a position that in this league is a premium."
Norfleet was rated as a four-star prospect in the class of 2023. With 15 starts to his name, he's started in more games than any other player in Missouri's 2023 freshman class. With his 6-foot-6, 263-pound frame, he's a large target in the passing game and a force as a run blocker.
