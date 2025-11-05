Mizzou Cracks Top 25 of First College Football Playoff Rankings
The first official signal of where Missouri stands in the race for the College Football Playoff was released Tuesday, with the selection committee releasing its first top-25 rankings.
At 6-2, Missouri's chances are slim, but certainly aren't dead.
"We're probably not playing for the conference championship now with two losses, but we're darn sure playing for the playoff," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the Tigers' loss to Vanderbilt in Week 9. "It becomes a one-game season, week in, week out."
In order to get there, Missouri will have its toughest matchup of the season yet, having to host undefeated Texas A&M. The Aggies ranked inside the top three of the first rankings from the committee.
"If you would have told us when we started the fall camp that we would be ranked coming out of the second bye week with an opportunity for everything we want in front of us, we get to play a top-10 team at home, which everybody signed up for, and we all said yes," Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
The CFP rankings hold extra weight this season, as the five highest-ranked conference champions are no longer guaranteed the top-five spots, a change made this offseason. Instead, seeding will be determined by the rankings, giving teams with an at-large bid the chance to earn a top-five spot in the bracket.
The field of 12 teams that earn a spot is still decided by the same criteria — the four Power-Four conference champions, the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion, and the seven other highest-ranked teams.
The committee has also stated efforts this offseason to more heavily weigh strength of schedule. Both of Missouri's losses this season have come against teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll at the time of the games.
The selection committee will release new rankings every Tuesday through the end of conference championship weekend.
Here's a look at where Missouri stands with the rest of the country.
College Football Playoff Rankings -Week 11, Nov. 4
No. 1 Ohio State (8-0)
No. 2 Indiana (9-0)
No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0)
No. 4 Alabama (7-1)
No. 5 Georgia (7-1)
No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1)
No. 7 BYU (8-0)
No. 8 Texas Tech (8-1)
No. 9 Oregon (7-1)
No. 10 Notre Dame (6-2)
No. 11 Texas (7-2)
No. 12 Oklahoma (7-2)
No. 13 Utah (7-2)
No. 14 Virginia (8-1)
No. 15 Louisville (7-1)
No. 16 Vanderbilt (7-2)
No. 17 Georgia Tech (8-1)
No. 18 Miami (6-2)
No. 19 USC (6-2)
No. 20 Iowa (6-2)
No. 21 Michigan (7-2)
No. 22 Missouri (6-2)
No. 23 Washington (6-2)
No. 24 Pitt (7-2)
No. 25 Tennessee (6-3)