Mizzou Fall Camp Notebook: Practice No. 1
Notes and observations from the Missouri Tigers' first practice of the fall.
In this story:
Fall camp officially kicked off for the Missouri Tigers on Monday morning, practicing inside the Stephen's Indoor Facility.
The media was allowed to observe the first seven periods of drills, seeing just short of an hour of positional drills. All depth charts should be taken with a grain of salt during fall practices. Especially during this first week.
But, Monday morning provided the first glimpse at how this team will shake up. Here's our observations from the day.
Notes
Offense
- As expected, the starting reps at quarterback were split pretty evenly between both Sam Horn and Beau Pribula, rotating the order through each drill. Matt Zollers even got a few opportunities with the second lineup.
- Zollers had some very pretty throws, including on a deep pass to Kevin Coleman Jr. that had a great arc.
- Horn had no issues putting zip on his throws. There doesn't seem to be any concerns of long-term effects from his Tommy John surgery.
- Expect true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode to get some opportunities early and often. He, along with James Madison II, was in the second lineup of boundary wide receivers, behind Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning. Olugbode's crisp route running instantly sticks out.
- Fellow true freshman wide receiver Shaun Terry II was lining up in the slot behind Coleman and Daniel Blood.
- Don't rule out Tavorus Jones as a name to possibly see some opportunities at running back. He's really shifty, and was high up in the rotation on receiving drills.
Defense
- Zion Young is constantly talked about as one of the most vocal guys on the team, and it's easy to see why. He broke the team out of warm ups, chanting "We all we need."
- The cornerback rotation for today: Dreydon Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr., Nicholas Deloach Jr. and Stephen Hall. Norwood's spot should be safe, but the other three are all vying for the second boundary cornerback spot.
Special Teams
- During the third period, most players were rotating through multiple special teams drills. On a fair catch drill, returners practiced by catching a volleyball. Special teams is a focus for Missouri to improve on this year.
"We were not where we wanted to be last year in special teams, and that's an area that we have to improve," Drinkwitz said Sunday. "That means getting better players on the field. That means getting our most consistent players on the field."
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published |Modified