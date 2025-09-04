Mizzou Football Announces New Entrance Policies: The Buzz
After many fans at the Missouri Tigers' season opener on Aug. 28 were inconvenienced by congestion in the concourse of Memorial Stadium, new policies have been put in place for the remainder of the season, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
Going forward, fans will be required to enter the stadium on the side where their seats are. Tickets will not scan at the gates on the opposite sides.
Here's a look at what gates fans will need to enter through, per the press release.
- Fans sitting on the east side (Sections 101-110, Sections 301-315 in the Tiger Deck, and the student section) must enter via Gates 2E-6E
- Fans sitting on the west side (Sections 116-125) must enter via Gates 2W-6W
- Fans sitting in the south end zone (Sections 126-132) can enter via any gate
- Entrances to the premium Walsworth Family Columns Club, the West Tower and the Multipli Club (Gate 7) remain unchanged
Gates will still open for the stadium two hours before kick off for each game.
These challenges are brought on by ongoing construction of the North end zone of the stadium, which is on pace to be completed ahead of the 2026 football season.
"We're going to ask our fans to bear with us as they experience this season just a little bit differently," director of athletics Laird Veatch said in a press conference ahead of the season. "We've been planning for this, as you might imagine, really, since last season ended, so we feel very confident that it should be fairly seamless."
The first test for these new policies will be Saturday, when the Tigers host Kansas at 2:30 p.m.
Here's the buzz for Thursday, Sept. 4.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
No events.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
- Soccer vs. Illinois at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
- Volleyball at Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Ark. - Watch
SEC News:
Alabama Defensive Lineman Expected to be Out for Year
Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt Vs. Virginia Tech
Did you notice?
- Missouri football extended an offer to Jared’Jay Doughty, an offensive tackle from Georgia who is currently committed to Georgia State.
- Mizzou Athletics announced comedian Nate Bargatze will be doing a show at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 21. Mizzou athletics donors and season ticket holders will have access to a presale Thursday.
- Missouri women's basketball explored downtown Columbia to shoot media material for the upcoming season.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Coach [Norm] Stewart allowed us to be ourselves. And in the middle of my junior year, that’s when I got on a roll. I started to see the game was coming easily and understood what it took to be a student-athlete. You read the press clippings and the accolades, but it didn’t click until my junior year in college.”- Doug Smith
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube