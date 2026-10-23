How Nicholas Rodriguez Has Anchored Mizzou's Defense Through Seven Games

The Missouri Tigers enter their bye week with a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in SEC play. Both sides of the ball have featured players who are putting together impressive 2026 seasons. On defense, one player in particular has stood out.

Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez has emerged as one of Missouri’s most productive defensive players. The junior has put together an impressive 2026 campaign and has been a key anchor for the Tigers’ defense.

Rodriguez currently ranks second in all of college football with 76 tackles. He has been consistent all season, recording double-digit tackles in six of Missouri’s seven games.

This includes a stretch of six straight games with at least 11 tackles. The streak started with 12 tackles against Kansas, followed by 11 against Troy, 13 against Mississippi State, 11 against Florida, 13 against Texas A&M and another 13 in Missouri’s latest game against Ole Miss.

The consistency Rodriguez has shown puts him in a rare group in Missouri history. He became the first Tiger to record double-digit tackles in three consecutive games since Nick Bolton did so in 2019. Rodriguez has now extended that streak to six straight games.

Total tackles aren't the only thing Rodriguez has been doing this season. Of his 76 tackles, 31 have been solo. The team captain has also recorded 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries. The linebacker has been flying around the field all season long.

Rodriguez’s production has not gone unnoticed. Following Missouri’s 45-17 win over Florida in early October, the junior earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He finished the game with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, helping the Tigers limit the Gators to just 42 rushing yards and contain one of the best running backs in the country.

Most recently, Rodriguez’s performance has gained national attention. On Wednesday, The Sporting News released its 2026 midseason All-America college football team. Rodriguez earned a spot at linebacker, joining teammate Jamal Roberts, who made the team at running back.

What a first seven games Rodriguez has put together. His production and impact on the Tigers’ defense have played a major role in Missouri’s season. He will look to continue his breakout campaign as the second half of the season approaches.

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