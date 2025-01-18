Mizzou Football to Host Busy Recruiting Day; The Buzz, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025
The recruiting trail for the Classes of 2026 and 2027 for the Missouri Tigers.
Friday, the program will host one of its most important recruiting days of the year: Junior Day.
Prospects and their families will go through introductions with the coaching staff, a facility tour, a panel of academics and player development and meetings. Prospects are also invited to watch the Missouri men's basketball game against Arkansas at 5 p.m.
Below is a list of the players who have posted on social media that they received invites to the event — Not an official list.
Missouri Football 2025 Junior Day List, Class of 2027:
• 2027 QB Reece Simpson, Robinson HIgh School in Little Rock, Ark.
• 2026 Athlete Kevin "Deuce" Williams, Joe T Robinson High School in Little Rock, Ark.
• 2026 P Michael Bukauskas, Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas (Ranked by Kohl's as No. 10 punter in Class)
• 2026 Three-star LB/RB/Athlete Kaden Carter, Lamar County High School in Barnesville, Ga.
• 2026 Four-star LB Jakore Smith, Parkview High in Little Rock, Ark.
• 2026 RB/OLB/Athlete Kevin Young Jr., Forrest City HIgh School in Forrest City, Ark.
• 2026 Three-star CB Carson Eloms, Fisher High in Fishers, Ind.
• 2027 ILB/TE Hayden Waller, Brock High School in Brock, Texas
• 2027 DB Ace Alston, Anderson High School in Cincinatti, Ohio
• 2027 SS/OLB Mario Brownlee, Prescott HIgh School in Prescott, Ark.
• 2026 Three/Four-Star Edge Ronelle Johnson, Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Mo.
• 2027 Four-star athlete Monshun Sales, Lawrence North in Indianapolis, Ind. (per MizzouToday)
• 2026 Three-star DT Ari Slocum, Union Parish High School in Farmerville, La. (per MizzouToday)
• 2026 Edge Kamhariyan Johnson, Muscle Shoals High School in Muscle Shoals, Ala. (per Rivals)
• 2026 Three-star WR Kenny Alston, Bishop Moore Catholic in Orlando, Fla.
• 2026 OL Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio
Thursday's Mizzou Results
• Wrestling defeated Utah Valley 18-16- RECAP
• Gymnastics lost to Oklahoma - RECAP
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
• Swim and Dive vs. McKendree at 9:40 a.m. - Watch
• Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas at 5 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Jack Powers, an offensive lineman grad transfer, announced he will transferring to Missouri as a preferred walk on. The St. Louis native started nine games at right guard for Cornell in 2024.
• Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz was back on the recruiting trail Thursday at Christian Brothers College High School (CBC) in St. Louis, watching a basketball game between CBC and St. Louis University High (SLUH). Four-star safety/athlete in the Class of 2026 Keenan Harris was playing for SLUH.
• The teams and coaches for the East-West Shrine Bowl were announced Thursday. Quarterback Brady Cook will play for team West while wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive Johnny Walker Jr. play for team East.
Cook will be coached by Payton McCollum, an offensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans. Wease by Junior Taylor, an offensive assistant for the New York Jets. And Walker by Kynjee' Cotton, a defensive line assistant for the Miami Dolphins.
