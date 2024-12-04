Mizzou Officially Signs 3/4-Star Linebacker to 2025 Class
The Missouri Tigers officially added edge rusher Dante McClellan, with the Ohio native signing his National Letter of Intent (NLI) Wednesday morning.
McClellan was just the third member of the Class of 2025 to announce his commitment to the Tigers, and the second defensively.
McClellan chose Missouri over offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois among others. In all, he had 22 Division One offers to choose from.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete was rated by 247Sports as the No. 43 best linebacker in the nation, and No. 13 player in the state of Ohio. Rated as a three/four-star prospect, McClellan has some versatilty along the defensive line. At McKinley high school, he lined us a edge-rusher, but was also dropped back in pass coverage frequently.
McCllelan is one of three different linebackers to sign a NLI with the Tigers Wednesday morning, joining four-star prospect Daeden Hopkins, and three-star prospect Jason King.
"I feel like it was the right fit because Missouri made it known that I was wanted and needed," McClellan said in a press conference after his commitment on April 22. "Coach D.J. is a great coach and Coach Drink is a great coach. I fell in love with both of them and I feel like I have a great relationship with both of them."
McClellan comes in at a time where Missouri will have to rebuild its linebacker room, with Triston Newson, Corey Flagg Jr., and Chuck Hicks all no longer having elligibility.
